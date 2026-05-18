my vietnamese chicken noodle chop — an ode to bun cha!

When my husband, George, and I were newlyweds and he was a Navy SEAL then grad student, we spent basically all our spare money and time when he was on breaks visiting as many countries as we could, from Vietnam to Thailand to Israel. We slept in hostels and hunted down obscure recs from Anthony Bourdain. It was a glorious time!!

I love using ingredients from around the world to inject some excitement and lots of huge, delicious flavor into an ordinary Wednesday night at home. Some ingredients conjure nostalgia for places I’ve been; others I’ve simply learned to love through cooking other chefs’ recipes.

Today, we’re rounding up 30 dinners that are full of flavors from around the globe, using easy-to-find ingredients you can pick up at your local grocery store — no specialty market trip required. Cook them to stir up memories of past travels, or simply to spice up any old weeknight with a meal inspired by a culture thousands of miles away!

PS, I live in United States, so these are “global” recipes from my POV!

Our goal with What To Cook is to make cooking dinner as easy as possible. For years, I’ve wanted to work with a meal kit company that could bring my recipes to life in an even easier way — to deliver the exact ingredients you need to your door, no grocery list writing or shopping required. So I am VERY excited to kick off a partnership with HelloFresh! Many more details to come in a few months, but, in the meantime, I highly recommend checking out their meal kits! They recently doubled their menu and now offer meals starring many of the flavors and ingredients you’ll find in the WTC recipes below (like harissa, garam masala, curry powder, and gochujang!). Their meal kits make it so easy to cook regular dinners with minimal mental effort and zero food waste. Use this link (with code CARO50ZWL) to get 10 free meals and a complimentary wok (a large, high-sided skillet that you can cook many of your global flavor-filled meals in!), valued at $180, on your 5th box. i got to visit their office/test kitchen in NYC last month and it was honestly so incredible seeing the BTS of such a cool company — can’t wait to share more 👀

Here you’ll find a collection of What To Cook recipes that are filled with flavors from around the globe, loosely grouped by region.

In some recipes, I’ve merged ingredients or techniques from different cultures into an inauthentic yet delicious new meal. When a recipe was heavily influenced by a certain traditional dish, like gringa cochinita (my weeknight take on the traditional Yucatecan slow-roasted pork dish cochinita pibil), you’ll find that story in the headnote!

Mexico

From weeknight enchiladas to slow-cooked tacos, my love for Mexican-inspired meals knows no bounds

Europe

Take a quick trip to Europe! Spain, France, Italy, Greece – where ya headed?

Find a ton more Italian-inspired recipes via pasta + pizza here!

North Africa & the Middle East

Starring warm, aromatic spices, harissa, and/or tahini, your taste buds will be so happy

If you give HelloFresh a try this summer, don’t forget to use this link (with code CARO50ZWL) to get 10 free meals and a complimentary wok on your 5th box!

India

Your spice collection will never be the same!

East & Southeast Asia

Big, bold, and weeknight-friendly meals full of flavors from Korea, Japan, China, and Vietnam

Thailand

I could’ve included these in the Southeast Asian category, but Thai is one of my favorite cuisines, and it shows!

Is there a certain dish or cuisine you’d like to see a WTC take on?!

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