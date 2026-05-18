What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Flannery's avatar
Flannery
3h

You partnering with Hello Fresh is maybe the only reason I’d consider returning to them … I’m curious!

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4 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
Tori Bilas's avatar
Tori Bilas
3h

I crave all things middle eastern/mediterranean! You've definitely covered that territory already but would love more!

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2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
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