Y’all!!!! I’ve been working hard on developing my dream nut butter blend with Ground Up for months and months, tasting and tweaking, adding a little more maple syrup here, a little more salt there, testing different combinations of hazelnuts, walnuts, pecans, peanuts, and finally landing on a blend of almonds and cashews to create the most perfect nut butter flavor of all time….

It’s the perfect texture — not fully smooth, but no big chunks. Flecks of my fave Jacobsen flaky sea salt in maple-sweetened (but not TOO sweet!) almond cashew butter.

Ground Up is a not-just-for-profit business that provides job training to women who have the motivation to work, but haven’t had the opportunity. Through their 6 to 9 month employment training program, they equip women with the skills and confidence they need to get back on their feet — and to date, they’ve supported over 90 women through this amazing mission. I’m beyond proud to partner with them and to have proceeds from this jar support such meaningful work.

This is a super limited collaboration and I know that y’all will be just as excited as I am to 1) support Ground Up’s mission and 2) face plant into a jar of Salted Maple nut butter!!!!! Grab your jar(s!!!!) now!!!! I’m sharing this with What to Cookers first because I’m afraid it’ll sell out and I want y’all to have first dibs!

Can’t wait for y’all to try it. It’s about to become your favorite new food group.