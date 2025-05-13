What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maddi's avatar
Maddi
2h

This is the perfect bday gift for my husband!! He’s severely allergic to peanuts so our nut butter selection is very limited—but we love it so much. Just ordered your flavor and a monthly subscription!! Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emma Mills's avatar
Emma Mills
3h

That's amazing! Is it available in the UK?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture