Hi! I’ve had two glorious weeks of having my parents in town, but the boys and I just dropped them at the airport. They’re on an airplane headed back to North Carolina, so I’ve got the Long Distance Daughter Blues today.

We had long, lazy afternoons at the pool (lazy for me, positively exhausting for my parents, who played in the pool with my children the entire time…), I cooked and cooked and cooked (it is SO much more fun to cook beautiful meals when there are lots of adults who actually appreciate your efforts there to eat said meal!), and we had slow coffee chitchats every morning. My little brother, who has lived with us since February, had a week off before starting a new job, so we got tons of “Uncle” (they have dropped the “Will” part of “Uncle Will” — he is now known simply as “Uncle” like Madonna or Cher) time, too.

And now — I am back on the grind! No more languorous coffee mornings, it’s BOOK TIME, baby. I hit the road August 6th to drop Mattis off in North Carolina for a week of cousin time before starting BOOK TOUR!

I’ve now announced all of my conversation partners on Instagram except for one, who I saved to announce here.

Because this partner, I had to beg. I had to plead. I had to secure overnight childcare…. because guys, MY HUSBAND, GEORGE, IS MY CONVO PARTNER IN SEATTLE!!!!! I am very, very excited about this special evening in Seattle with Williams-Sonoma!!! As my literary agent said, “Oh, this is going to be fun, especially given how much you like to let it spray.” LOL.

Cannot wait to see all of you so soon! GET YOUR TICKETS!

Here’s the full list of conversation partners! Some of these lovely people are dear to me personally, others I admire and adore professionally, and absolutely all of them are ready to yap about all sorts of topics, from the logistics of being a working parent to the future of media to kick ass salads to romance books and much, much more. The conversations are going to be totally different from city to city based on who I’m talking to, and ahhh, I am just so excited for all the fun to begin.

If you’re coming to a book tour event, tell me what city I get to see you in!!!

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PS: While we’re talking Make It Fast, it’s currently 30% off through Indigo, FYI.

Many of you have joined the Sophie James Wine fan club this summer, and it sounds like their sauvignon blanc and rosé of pinot noir are our community faves! Their zero-sugar wines are ideal for summer sipping or hosting (don’t forget that I wrote you an easy-but-fancy menu, if you’re hosting!). They are membership based, so once you join the club, you can schedule shipments to be delivered seasonally. Click here to enter to win a trip to their gorgeous mountaintop vineyard in Sonoma + a $1,500 travel stipend (enter anytime between now and July 31)! And click here to join the club (more spots will open tomorrow!) before they reach capacity for summer! Thank you to Sophie James Wine for offering WTCers another chance to win this incredible trip!

Have you cooked the herby, citrusy chicken kebabs from the easy-but-fancy menu yet?! It’s my most-cooked marinade of the summer. I haven’t actually kebab-ed the chicken a single time since developing the menu — I just use the marinade on whole breasts or thighs, then slice them to serve. Another marinade I’ve been using all summer is my balsamic basil chicken marinade… on steak! If you haven’t tried it yet, you must. Pair either of those grilled proteins with some corn on the cob slathered with butter, a simple grain (microwaveable frozen brown rice, perhaps?), and some reserved marinade used as a sauce (reserve it before you add the meat!), and you’ll have yourself an easy and delightful little summer dinner.

I talked about my favorite no-underwire bra that I’ve worn for years and years a few weeks ago and someone from the Harper Wilde team emailed me and was like, “OK, but have you tried the Whipped Knit?” I am happy to say that I have now tried their Whipped Knit and OMG. My old faithful bra has thick straps so doesn’t work in every situation, but this one has skinny straps and is still somehow SO COMFORTABLE and supportive and amazing. Best bras ever.

Every time people see me using the Mabe carrier (above!), I get a LOT of questions. “Is it as good as the Artepoppe?!?” being the key question. Here’s the honest truth: Several of my dear friends banded together to gift me an Artepoppe for my fourth kid. They are very expensive. I love it. I really love it! But I find the Mabe much more comfortable, both for Tavish and me. The waistband, in particular, is very stiff on the Arte, and softer on the Mabe. But still equally supportive. So I’ll take soft! And the Mabe has this flap that cocoons the baby’s head that I much prefer. So there you have it! My final hot take on baby carriers!

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past — the recipes worth bringing back into your rotation. Here’s this week’s lineup.

This time last year I was hanging with newborn Tav while you guys were cooking this absolutely delicious one-pot pasta from none other than Yotam Ottolenghi! Ottolenghi is one of my biggest sources of culinary inspiration — his recipes have been truly formative for me as a chef. I’m still so honored that he stopped by What To Cook for a week to kick off my maternity leave! We also chatted with him for So Into That and learned the pantry staple he couldn’t live without, his favorite people to cook with, and more!

2. grilled chicken and vegetables with burrata and green sauce , 2024

This one turns grilled chicken and veg into the kind of meal people beg you to send them the recipe for. It’s got juicy chicken, charred vegetables, creamy burrata, and a bright green herb sauce that doubles as a marinade. Bonus points if you toss some bread on the grill, too — it’s perfect for scooping up all the melty burrata and zippy sauce.

3. crispy bbq chicken tacos , 2023

If it’s too hot where you live to walk outside right now, let alone grill, here’s what to cook — a taco-quesadilla hybrid that’s fast, flavorful, kid-friendly, and cooked in your air-conditioned kitchen. If you’re in the mood for a salad, serve the BBQ chicken filling over chopped romaine with shredded cheddar, halved cherry tomatoes, and corn kernels instead. Thin out some BBQ sauce with a bit of lemon juice or clear vinegar and use that as your salad dressing!

4. lowcountry boil , 2022

Maine has its clambakes, Maryland its crab boils, and Louisiana its crawfish boils. Every eastern coastal region has a famous way to prepare its local catch for the masses, and in North Carolina, where I grew up, (and in South Carolina and Georgia!) that way is called a Lowcountry boil. It’s a great way to feed a crowd — it’s also a very easy weeknight recipe! Shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage go for a boil, then you serve them up with homemade (or store-bought!) cocktail sauce. So fun.

5. the dankest taco salad , 2021

This, my friends, is the stuff that salad dreams are made of. We’re taking some fantastic weeknight shortcuts here, like flavoring the taco meat with salsa, and using pico de gallo in the salad instead of having to individually chop up tomatoes, onions, jalapeño, and cilantro. It’s got black beans, corn, avocado, the most delicious taco meat you’ve ever made, plenty of cheddar cheese, a highly addictive spicy lime dressing… yep, you should cook it!

Remember to enter to win a tasting trip to Sophie James Wine’s vineyard in Sonoma (plus a $1,500 cash stipend)!

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