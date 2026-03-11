What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katherine's avatar
Katherine
7h

Love loved the audio version! The tears were perfect 💛 I’m 6 days postpartum and had to wipe tears while changing a newborn diaper 🥹 I’m a mom who has never been able to breastfeed due to supply issues - please don’t feel the need to justify yourself before writing whatever your heart feels is right. I wish socials didn’t require such disclaimers 🤦🏻‍♀️ unedited audio was so cool! Gave me an insight into what it’s really like and I feel like I listened to your true self. Loved it in every way 🙌🏻💛❤️💛❤️

Reply
Share
Maggie's avatar
Maggie
10hEdited

My third baby just turned one and I’m nearly finished. I think I made it 4ish years combined breastfeeding. Omg. I hadn’t done the math. Thanks for expressing the spectrum of emotions. Cheers to you and yay for saying goodbye to this chapter❤️

Reply
Share
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caro Chambers LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture