Hi and happy almost August! (How is it almost August!?!)

We’re back with a brand new really simple meal plan starring summer produce because, duh! Gotta enjoy it while we can. We’ll prep a hearty salad to eat for lunches all week and cook four delicious dinners that take advantage of summer stars like zucchini, tomatoes, eggplant, and peaches.

We have a few cook once, eat twice moments included, and, like always, have compiled a PDF with a grocery list organized by aisle and all these recipes together in one place. Print it off and cook your way through day after day!

If you’re not up for cooking four dinners in a row — or if you are feeding one or two people — omit one or two of the dinners. The grocery list is color-coded so you can easily cut ingredients you don’t need (copy and paste it into a new Google doc to make edits!). And if you want to swap out a protein, make a recipe gluten- or dairy-free, or substitute an ingredient, check the original recipe posts linked below for all the notes and substitutions you may need.

ENJOY!

PS, we typically send these meal plans the first Friday of the month, but for the next six weeks you’ll be getting a new episode of the What To Cook show in your inbox every Friday, so we’re shaking things up and sending this a little early.

LUNCH PREP: charred cabbage and chicken chop

COOK ONCE, EAT TWICE: Double the grilled chicken. Use half of it in this salad and serve the other half with your no-stir zucchini risotto for night #1 dinner.

HOW TO PACK IT: Don’t add the peanuts until it’s time to eat! They’d get mushy. Kale and cabbage are hearty enough to keep dressed in the fridge all week, but if you’d rather keep the salad undressed until you’re ready to eat that would work, too!

DO LESS: If you’d like to cook one less recipe this week and don’t mind the repetition, you could double this whole recipe and eat half of it for dinner on night #1 and save the leftovers for lunches. If you do this, just eliminate the zucchini risotto from the meal plan.

DINNER DAY #1: no-stir zucchini risotto + grilled chicken thighs

COOK ONCE, EAT TWICE: Serve the extra grilled chicken you made while cooking your charred cabbage and chicken chop here. To reheat it, you can either microwave it in 30-second increments until it’s warmed through, or you can reheat it in a pan over medium heat with a splash of water (cover the pan!) until warm.

PREP AHEAD: This is a really hands-off recipe. If you want to make good use of your time while the risotto’s in the oven, you can either cook your lunch-prep salad if you haven’t already. Or, if you’ve already made the salad, you can prep tomorrow’s sheet-pan dinner now. Store it in the fridge on the sheet pan wrapped tightly in plastic.

PREP AHEAD: Again, option to prep this one up to a day in advance! Get the whole sheet pan ready minus the oil and seasonings. Cover it with plastic wrap and pop it in the fridge. When you’re ready to cook dinner, uncover it, add the seasonings and oil, and bake.

ALTERNATIVELY, WHILE YOU’RE CHOPPING: Or, if you’re whipping out the knife and cutting board tonight, you can go ahead and make the salad for tomorrow night!

DINNER DAY #3: herby shrimp couscous bowls

COOK ONCE, EAT TWICE: Reserve 2 tablespoons of the green sauce you make tonight (the recipe makes a ton of sauce — you won’t miss it!). We’re going to use it tomorrow.

PREP AHEAD: If you want, you can prep ahead and/or make this meal in stages. You can make the salad up to a day ahead of time and store it in the fridge in an airtight container. Same with the couscous. You can also make the herby sauce/marinade up to a day in advance, but I wouldn’t recommend actually marinating the shrimp for more than 30 minutes ahead of cook time because citrus marinades can make shrimp rubbery after a while.

DINNER DAY #4: unstuffed tomatoes