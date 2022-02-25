a special black history month midweek chitchat

photo of Anela from feedthemalik.com

I’m so honored to share my friend Anela (click to follow her on Instagram) with all of you today. Anela is a content creator and food writer who is publishing a book with National Geographic about Black food history in the United States. In today’s special chitchat, she gives us a brief and thought-provoking peek at her work.

Her book is going to rock, but her subscriber-only community is how you can learn more from her today. As we discuss in our interview: What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking teaches you *how* to cook, but Magic at The Margins teaches you *why* you’re cooking it.

Please consider joining her members-only community, Magic at the Margins .

“Come as you are and pay what you can” — subscriptions start at as low as $2/month.

If you’re anything like me, when the Black Lives Matter movement picked up steam after the death of George Floyd, you made a commitment to supporting small Black-owned businesses and creators.

Becoming a member of Magic at the Margins is an excellent way to tap back into that momentum. Not only will you be supporting a badass Black creator, you will learn so much, have access to private events and cooking classes, and you’ll just really enjoy her beautiful, thought-provoking content.

Sending lots of love during this crazy week,

Caroline