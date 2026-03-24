In two weeks I’ll be sharing 2026’s official new easy-but-fancy spring menu, filled with six brand new recipes. I took a different angle with it this year — rather than a sit-down meal, it’s an entertaining menu filled with delicious and filling hors d’oeuvres and some fun batch cocktails. It’ll be perfect for hosting spring sporting event watch parties, baby and bridal showers, and any other drop-by special occasion you may be hosting this season.

But there are, of course, many spring occasions that deserve a special sit-down meal, like Easter, Mother’s Day, etc. So today we are sharing a fresh new mix of tried-and-true recipes from the archives that together make a gorgeous, filling, absolutely amazing spring feast. We’ve given this menu remix the easy-but-fancy treatment, making a detailed plan of attack for how and what to prep ahead, a shopping list organized by aisle, one big, easy-to-print PDF with the recipes included, and a notes section with FAQs and tips for making dietary modifications.

This meal will feed 6 adults — double or cut sides as needed to suit the size of your crowd.

Happy spring!

I’ve said this before, but I really, truly mean it: Serving a spiral-cut ham with rolls is my go-to move for hosting. It is both so easy and such a crowd pleaser for adults and kids alike. That said, if you aren’t able to eat ham or are just not feeling it, swap it out for one of these:

Should you want to level up this meal even further, add some fresh berries to the mix via cocktails and dessert! Make this pitcher of berry mojitos and/or this brown butter strawberry torte with sweet cream. Another way to do more would be to make homemade rolls — here’s my all-time favorite recipe.

The goal for these easy-but-fancy menus is to pull off a fabulous multi-component meal with zero stress. We’ve purposely pulled in recipes that are very prep ahead-able, so you can chip away at things for days leading up to the meal. Here’s what to do and when to do it.

Up to 10 days ahead of time:

Make the lemon vinaigrette for the salad. Store it in a jar in the fridge. Note that when you pull it out it may have congealed. Let it come to room temp (or microwave it for a few seconds), give it a shake, and it’ll be good to go.

If you’re a Thrive Market shopper like me, place your pantry staples order way ahead of time. I always get my grains, dried fruit, and nuts from Thrive. If you haven’t subscribed to Thrive yet, click here to get 30% off your first order and a free $60 gift of your choice when you sign up.

Up to 2 days ahead of time:

Do the rest of your grocery shopping .

Make the whipped pistachio feta dip entirely and store it in the fridge in an airtight container.

Cook the quinoa for the quinoa and kale salad (if using). Let it cool and store it in an airtight container in the fridge.

The day before:

Buy — or pick! — and arrange your flowers .

Set the table. Go ahead and pull out all the serving dishes you’re going to plate the food on and serving utensils to go with them.

Make the roasted asparagus farrotto (feel free to stir in all of the asparagus, no need to reserve some). Let it cool right in the pot then throw it in the fridge covered with the lid.

Roast the carrots for the honey-roasted carrots with burrata and pistachios. Let them cool then put them on a serving platter. Cover and refrigerate.

Morning of:

Make the ham glaze. You can keep it out on the countertop until it’s time to use it.

Prep your crudités (aka raw vegetables) that you’ll serve with the whipped feta dip.

Assemble the quinoa and kale salad in the serving bowl. Don’t mix it — place the ingredients in little piles on top of the kale. Don’t add the nuts or dressing yet. Cover it and store it in the fridge.

30 minutes before guests arrive:

Pull out the ham and brush on the first half of the glaze. The ham can stay on the countertop for now.

Add the honey butter glaze to the rolls but don’t bake them yet. You can keep them out on the counter.

Pull the roasted carrots and the burrata out of the fridge so they can come to room temp.

Set the whipped feta out along with your prepped crudités and pita chips so that it’s ready and room temp when people arrive.

When guests start arriving:

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

20 minutes BEFORE EATING (so, once guests have arrived and hung out for a bit):

Put the ham in the oven.

Warm the asparagus farrotto over medium heat, stirring in water a splash at a time until it gets back to a nice risotto-y consistency. Once warm, keep it on the stovetop over low heat. OR you could rewarm this in the oven for a few minutes along with the ham, whichever feels easier to you. Just be sure to stir in some extra liquid to make the farrotto creamy again.

10 minutes before eating:

Add the second half of the glaze to the ham and return it to the oven.

When you return the ham to the oven, add the prepped poppy seed rolls, too.

Dress and toss the lemon-Parm quinoa and kale salad, and top it with nuts.

When it’s time to eat:

Add the burrata and pistachios to your room-temp roasted carrots.

Garnish your farrotto and the quinoa and kale salad with any fresh herbs you’ve got left!

In this PDF you’ll find the plan of attack, each recipe, and an itemized grocery list sorted by aisle. In case you like to work off your phone, we’re sharing the recipes below, too.