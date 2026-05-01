Hi, and happy May!

These really simple meal plans pull from the (very vast!) What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking newsletter recipe archives. We hope they help you try out recipes from years ago that you may have missed, cook new recipes that you haven’t had a chance to make yet, and rediscover some oldies but goodies you’ve forgotten about over the years.

Each meal plan includes one prep-ahead lunch idea and four dinners. We’ve polled readers over the years and this is the framework that the majority of you all have reported feels most doable.

We select recipes that feature a range of protein, vegetables, etc. so you’re getting nutrient diversity throughout the week.

Whenever possible, we include “cook once, eat twice” moments — meaning, you can cook a double batch of an element to use multiple times throughout the week.

We focus on using in-season produce. In this meal plan, we’re cooking spring faves including asparagus, dill, and strawberries!

WTC dinners typically feed four people, and the “prep ahead lunch” is meant to feed one or two adults for a few days. If you are cooking dinners for one or two people rather than four, you can halve the recipes, OR you can cut one or two meals from the lineup and enjoy leftovers every other night — whichever works best for you. If you’re cutting a meal, we’d go with the fajitas since they don’t overlap components with other recipes.

If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll find a PDF and Google doc at the bottom of this email that includes a grocery list organized by aisle and color-coded by recipe, all the recipes in the meal plan modified as needed to suit this meal plan, and the notes outlined in the email below for how to cook your way through these recipes most efficiently. This is a newer addition to these meal plans and allows you to print it out and cook your way through from start to finish without opening different posts!