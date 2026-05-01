a really simple meal plan v33
we've got asparagus, strawberries, and dill on tap!
Hi, and happy May!
We’re back with the 33rd (!) installment of our “really simple meal plan” series. In case you’re new around here, here’s the scoop on these meal plans, which we send the first Friday of every month:
These really simple meal plans pull from the (very vast!) What To Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking newsletter recipe archives. We hope they help you try out recipes from years ago that you may have missed, cook new recipes that you haven’t had a chance to make yet, and rediscover some oldies but goodies you’ve forgotten about over the years.
Each meal plan includes one prep-ahead lunch idea and four dinners. We’ve polled readers over the years and this is the framework that the majority of you all have reported feels most doable.
We select recipes that feature a range of protein, vegetables, etc. so you’re getting nutrient diversity throughout the week.
Whenever possible, we include “cook once, eat twice” moments — meaning, you can cook a double batch of an element to use multiple times throughout the week.
We focus on using in-season produce. In this meal plan, we’re cooking spring faves including asparagus, dill, and strawberries!
WTC dinners typically feed four people, and the “prep ahead lunch” is meant to feed one or two adults for a few days. If you are cooking dinners for one or two people rather than four, you can halve the recipes, OR you can cut one or two meals from the lineup and enjoy leftovers every other night — whichever works best for you. If you’re cutting a meal, we’d go with the fajitas since they don’t overlap components with other recipes.
If you’re a paid subscriber, you’ll find a PDF and Google doc at the bottom of this email that includes a grocery list organized by aisle and color-coded by recipe, all the recipes in the meal plan modified as needed to suit this meal plan, and the notes outlined in the email below for how to cook your way through these recipes most efficiently. This is a newer addition to these meal plans and allows you to print it out and cook your way through from start to finish without opening different posts!
If you need to modify the grocery list, simply copy and paste it into a new Google doc and make your changes. And if you are looking for a substitution suggestion for a recipe, click the link to the OG post and find all of them there.
Let us take meal planning off your plate one week this month! Report back with how it goes!
LUNCH PREP: dilly chicken salad
Buy a rotisserie chicken while you’re grocery shopping and shred it right when you get home. Do not wait until later to shred it! There’s nothing worse than trying to shred a cold rotisserie chicken. Store it in the fridge in an airtight container.
When you’re cooking dinner tonight, double the dilly sauce then stir half of it into the shredded rotisserie chicken for an easy and delicious chicken salad to eat for lunch all week. Option to add diced celery, if you have some, and/or chopped grapes or raisins if you like a sweet element in your chicken salad.
Enjoy your chicken salad in one or multiple ways throughout the week:
In a wrap or on sandwich bread for a classic chicken salad sandwich
Stuffed into halved mini sweet bell peppers (discard the seeds, if your peppers have some)
On top of crackers — here’s my favorite brand — with a side of fruit or mixed greens tossed with lemon juice and EVOO
On top of a simple salad like mixed greens or arugula tossed with a store-bought French or balsamic vinaigrette (or just EVOO and lemon juice)
DINNER DAY #1: sheet-pan spring salmon
Double the dilly sauce.
We are using 1 cup of high-fat Greek yogurt + 1 cup mayo rather than 2 cups of mayo in the dilly sauce (the OG recipe only called for mayo) in order to increase the protein and nutrients in both recipes.
Use half of the dilly sauce for this dinner. Stir the other half into the shredded rotisserie chicken to make chicken salad to enjoy for lunch all week.
If you want to do some optional prep work for the week ahead while your cutting board and knife are already dirty…
Thinly slice (so they’re about the width of a pencil) 1 red bell pepper, 1 orange bell pepper, 1 poblano pepper, and 1 Vidalia (or yellow) onion. Store the sliced veg in an airtight container in the fridge. These will be used for dinner on Day #3.
DINNER DAY #2: jerk chicken with strawberry salsa and coconut rice
Use a big pot and double the coconut rice. Let the leftover half cool then store it in the fridge in an airtight container — you’ll use it for dinner on Day #4. If you have a lot leftover after both meals, freeze it in individual servings to use for an easy meal weeks from now!
DINNER DAY #3: sheet-pan poblano steak (or portobello mushroom) fajitas
Here’s the recipe where you’ll use those sliced peppers and onion, if you prepped them earlier in the week.
Option to use portobello mushrooms instead of steak for a vegetarian dinner. We’re going to include steak in the shopping list, but know that portobello mushroom caps are an excellent sub if you’re in the mood for more veg! Slice the caps so they’re the same thickness as the peppers and cook them for the full time.
These leftovers make amazing lunches, should you be out of chicken salad at this point in the week. If you have leftover strawberry salsa, throw it on there, too!
DINNER DAY #4: 30-minute pork and asparagus bowls
Heat up the extra coconut rice you cooked on Day #2 to serve with these bowls, either in a pot or the microwave. Add splashes of water to loosen it up while reheating.
Here’s the whole plan in one Google doc and PDF. Included is the grocery list, all of the notes shown above, and the individual recipes tweaked to coordinate with the meal plan.