Spring is in full swing and we’re going to celebrate it with a new really simple meal plan that celebrates the season!

One of the most delicious, fan-favorite good-all-week salads in the history of What To Cook will have you counting down the minutes until lunchtime every day. Meanwhile, you’ll cook a series of tasty dinners that make the most of the season’s produce, finishing things off with a meal you can head outside into the fresh spring air to cook on the grill. (Though it can, of course, be cooked indoors if you don’t own a grill or you live somewhere that’s still holding onto winter weather!)

Paid subscribers, you’ll find a PDF at the bottom of this email with a printable version of this entire meal plan, including:

the notes outlined in the plan below

all five recipes modified to coordinate with the notes specific to this meal plan

a color-coded shopping list organized by aisle

So just print it off and cook your way through! No jumping between posts or brainstorming what to cook for dinner every night required.

If you want to dig deeper into certain recipes’ substitutions or swaps, you can click into the individual recipe links below.

And if you want to make changes to your grocery list (like if you want to cut a recipe or swap a protein), you can copy and paste the whole thing into a new Google doc to modify as needed.

As written, the dinners in this meal plan will feed a family of four, and the prep-ahead salad yields four servings (so two lunches for two people, or four lunches for one person).

If you’re cooking for one or two people all week, here’s what we suggest:

Cook the vietnamese chicken noodle chop for dinner on night #1 and save the leftovers to eat as lunches. No need to double the dressing. Cook the cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos for dinner on night #2. You can halve the whole recipe (do this if you don’t want/like leftover shrimp), or you can cook all the shrimp and halve the rest of the recipe. Save the leftover shrimp for tomorrow to eat with your… 30-minute broccoli pesto pasta. If you don’t have leftover shrimp, cook the chicken that’s part of that recipe. Make the whole meal and eat the leftovers for the next night’s dinner.

LUNCH PREP: vietnamese chicken noodle chop

Cook once, eat twice: Double the dressing to use later in the week. Keep the extra stored in an airtight container in the fridge.

Pack it up: Once made, store the salad in an airtight container (or multiple containers, portioned out for each lunch) in the fridge.

Garnish right before you eat: Don’t add the peanuts or sesame seeds to the salad until you’re ready to eat so they don’t get soggy.

Feeding kids: Option to cook the whole pack of rice noodles and serve them tossed with whatever your kids like on their noodles (marinara, butter, olive oil, peanut sauce). FYI that this isn’t reflected in the recipe since it won’t apply to everyone.

DINNER DAY #1: cheesy chipotle shrimp tacos

Store-bought shortcut: We’re going to use store-bought pico de gallo to simplify this meal and keep your grocery list tight. We are including pico de gallo in the shopping list and recipe in the PDF — if you would prefer to make your own, adjust them using the original post as your guide.

Dirty your kitchen once: We recommend cooking this right before or after you meal prep your chicken noodle chop so that you only dirty your kitchen once.

Option to cook once, eat twice: This is an optional tip, because some people like eating leftover shrimp and others do not. If you DO like leftover shrimp, double it tonight and save half to eat with your pesto pasta tomorrow! If you don’t like leftover shrimp, cook tomorrow’s recipe as written with chicken. Doubling the shrimp is NOT reflected in the shopping list — update your list if you’re doing it.

DINNER DAY #2: 30-minute broccoli pesto pasta with lemon pepper chicken

Love your leftovers: Do you have leftover shrimp from last night? If so, reheat them on the stove or in the microwave instead of cooking the chicken to serve with your pasta.

Prep ahead: Heads up that you’ll need to pull the pizza dough out of the fridge at least 30 minutes, or ideally 2 to 3 hours, before you start cooking.

Do your thing: If you aren’t into asparagus, see the “riffs” section in the recipe’s notes for many other pizza topping suggestions.

DINNER DAY #4: vietnamese-inspired grilled pork bowls

Cook once, eat twice: Here’s when you will use the second half of the dressing you prepped on day one.

Prep ahead: The morning you’ll be cooking this dinner, scoop out 1/2 cup of the dressing and store it in the fridge. That will be the dressing you’ll use on top of your bowls tonight. You will use the rest of it as a marinade for your pork tenderloins! Add the tenderloins to the container with the sauce if there’s room, or transfer both the marinade and meat to a large zip-top bag. Let the pork marinate in the fridge until you’re ready to cook dinner tonight.

Store-bought shortcut: Use microwaveable frozen rice to simplify this meal. Option to spruce it up with a splash of rice vinegar and pinch of kosher salt.

Use what you’ve got: We aren’t including any of the optional toppings in the grocery list — dumpster dive in your fridge and pantry and use whatever you have.

I don’t have a grill: No prob. Preheat your oven to 425°F. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper. Remove the meat from the marinade and place on the sheet pan, making sure the pieces aren't touching so they roast instead of steam. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes until the pork hits 145°F or the chicken hits 165°F. For extra flavor, brush the meat with some of that reserved sauce during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Here’s the whole plan in one Google doc and PDF. Included is the grocery list, all of the notes shown above, and the individual recipes tweaked to coordinate with the meal plan.