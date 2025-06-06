June is an exciting month to cook, with farmers' markets beginning to burst at the seams with summer’s bounty: juicy tomatoes, sweet nectarines, crisp greens, and herbs galore. It’s also a busy month to cook, with kids out of school, summer camp chauffeuring, and trying to fit in all things summer fun on top of work, housework, etc.

SO, this month’s meal plan stars easy, flavor-packed dinners that celebrate what’s in season, but also don’t take too much time or effort to pull together.

I’m spending a lot of time at the new house right now — mood-boarding, planning, meeting with construction folks — so I also have grab-and-go lunches on the brain. Think wraps and hearty salads that are just as good eaten on a folding chair surrounded by paint samples (or at the pool, beach, or wherever you may be) as they are at a table.

ENJOY!

As always, we’ve provided a shopping list organized by aisle. These meals are written to feed between two and six people (see each recipe for its exact yield!), so, if you’re feeding one or two people, you can halve the recipes or cut a few meals from the line up. To modify the grocery list in any way (like if you’re using vegetarian proteins, cutting gluten, skipping or swapping a meal, etc.), copy and paste this master shopping list into a new Google doc or phone Note and edit away to make it perfect for you!

PS, someone recently asked if these meal plans are meant to be cooked in order, and the answer is yes! There’s definitely a method behind how we’ve ordered the meals (for example, seafood first so that if you buy shrimp from a fishmonger — versus using frozen, which is always an excellent option — it’ll be fresh for night one). But, of course, everyone’s needs and schedules are different, so shuffle things around as needed.

a really simple meal plan v23 grocery list 109KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

LUNCH PREP: mob wife salad

Double the kale (or do kale + a small head of green cabbage, thinly sliced) and omit the romaine to make this a good-all-week salad. Don’t add the chips in until you’re ready to eat so they stay crunchy.

This salad is also great rolled into a wrap! Check out Carissa Stanton’s (AKA @broccyourbody) quick salad wrap video for an example of how to transform this salad into a chopped wrap!

This will get 1 adult through 4 days of lunch. If you’re lunch prepping for 2 or more people, double it.

BONUS LUNCH IDEA: clean-out-the-fridge wraps or quesadillas

Use leftover tortillas, chicken, salami, cheese, and sauces to throw together wraps or quesadillas. Anything left in the fridge? Toss it in. This one’s all about easy.

Some combo ideas: Chicken + Mexican cheese + corn salad + pineapple salsa + sour cream Salami + cheddar + red onion + Dijon + arugula Chicken + cherry tomatoes + romaine + tomato mayo + kettle chips



DINNER DAY #1: tropical shrimp bowls

To keep this one fast, skip the coconut rice and use frozen white rice instead.

If you end up with leftover pineapple salsa, save it for tomorrow night! It’d be great with your flautas.

DINNER DAY #2: chicken flautas and roasted corn salad

We’re going to use meat from a store-bought rotisserie chicken for this dinner and for another meal later this week. Right when you get home from the store, while the chicken is still warm, go ahead and pull the meat from the whole chicken. I’d shred the dark meat from the thighs and legs to use for these flautas, and cube the white meat from the breast for the summer sauté. Store the prepped chicken in the fridge in an airtight container.

If needed, add a can of rinsed and drained black beans to the flauta filling to stretch it.

If you have any leftover pineapple salsa from last night, plate it with this dinner, it’d be SO good with flautas.

DINNER DAY #3: turkey parm burgers (or skip it and order pizza instead 🙃)

Use turkey for these burgers since there are already two chicken meals in the line up.

Think you’ll need a break from cooking tonight? Plan to order pizza! There’s no major overlap in ingredients between this recipe and others.

DINNER DAY #4: boursin summer squash galette

This galette is summer in a crust. Note that you can prep the whole thing up to 2 days ahead of time, so it’s a good one for days you’re going to be out of the house until just before dinner.

We highly recommend adding a quick and simple arugula salad to this meal! In a big bowl, mix 4 packed cups arugula + 2 tablespoons olive oil + 1 tablespoon balsamic + a big pinch of salt and pepper. Toss it all together while the galette rests, and adjust to taste. (No need to measure — just eyeball it.)



DINNER DAY #5: 20-minute summer sauté

A “clean out the fridge” kind of dinner — toss in any white rice, herbs, green, and/or veg that didn’t get used earlier in the week in the skillet!