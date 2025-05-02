What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Baggett's avatar
Elizabeth Baggett
11h

LOL cooking a special breakfast just for you is what the mom does in the movie Friday and I have always LOVED that scene. This looks wonderful - thank you as always for these meal plans!!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Whitney Williams's avatar
Whitney Williams
6h

This is right on time, because I made that ginger salmon from the rainbow salad recipe and just finished it today. In the mood for more of this kinda food!! ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture