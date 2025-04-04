Earlier this week WTCer

posted

in the What to Cook Substack chat: “What’s the recipe from Caro that you have started to make on repeat monthly or weekly?” We were mapping out our next really simple meal plan at the same time and figured we would fill it with recipes you all report are staples in your home!

Since cooking five unique dinners in a row is a big lift, we chose seasonal recipes that are all especially quick and easy. We also worked in two newer recipes — farro fattoush and last Saturday’s moroccan-spiced pork and carrots — that are sure to make it into your regular rotation once you’ve tried ‘em!

Which WTC recipes are weekly or monthly staples in your home!?

As always, we’ve provided a shopping list organized by aisle. These meals are written to feed between four and six people, so if you’re feeding one or two, you can halve the recipes or cut a few meals from the line up. To modify the grocery list, copy and paste it into a new Google doc (or phone Note) and edit away to make it your own!

LUNCH PREP: farro fattoush

This is our latest good-all-week salad! Prep it on day one and you’ll give yourself the gift of a delicious ready-to-eat lunch for days. Keep reading for another lunch idea for the second half of your week, should you run out/get tired of fattoush.

DINNER DAY #1: 20-minute fish tacos

If you can’t find ripe peaches (likely the case right now), use pineapple, mango, or apple for the slaw.

If you want to save time/effort, go with a bag of pre-shredded cabbage. If you want to minimize groceries/save money, buy a big head of green cabbage — thinly slice half of it for this dinner, and save the other half to use for your shawarma wraps later this week.

If you have leftover chili lime sauce, store it in an airtight container in the fridge for later this week.

Any leftover slaw will stay good for 4 to 5 days stored in an airtight container in the fridge (cabbage is another veg that holds up great even when it’s been dressed).

DINNER DAY #2: springy sheet-pan gnocchi

Tonight you’re using the zest of 1 lemon. Later this week you will use its juice, so hold onto that zested lemon (keep it in an airtight container in the fridge).

Have leftovers? Add a fried egg on top for a knockout breakfast.

DINNER DAY #3: moroccan-spiced pork tenderloin and carrots

Reserve 2 to 3 carrots to use as a topping for your veggie noods tomorrow night.

If you’ve already cooked this recipe (it came out last Saturday!), you can make it again using boneless skinless chicken thighs and sweet potatoes instead of carrots (roast everything for 25 minutes at 425°F) for a fresh spin.

You can use fresh dill since you’ve got it in the fridge.

This recipe makes a lot of food. If you have leftovers…

… ANOTHER LUNCH IDEA FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK!

If you’re getting tired of (or are out of) farro fattoush, make the tacos outlined in the “love your leftovers” section here using your leftover pork. Pork taco toppings can include any leftover slaw you have from fish taco night, fresh cilantro, and either (or both) leftover whipped pistachio feta or chili lime sauce.

Leftover pistachio feta also makes a great snack with crudités.

DINNER DAY #4: 15-minute peanut veggie noods

Grate those carrots you saved on top of your noods! Grated carrot + cilantro + thinly sliced scallions + chopped peanuts (or pistachios since you’ve got them) will be delish.

DINNER DAY #5: 30-minute shawarma lettuce wraps

You can use cabbage leaves if you bought a head of it to use for your slaw earlier this week — if not, use lettuce leaves! Or if you have leftover pitas from making your pita fries, you can stuff them with this filling and salad and drizzle it all with sauce. Yummm.

Don’t forget you have a zested lemon hanging out in your fridge! Here’s where you’ll use its juice.

