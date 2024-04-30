Hi and happy (almost!) May!!

This month’s meal plan has some spring stars, like mango peanut salad and chimichurri fish with asparagus and cherry tomatoes. PLUS it contains one of my very favorite recipes from the WTC archives: slow-roasted pork butt!!

I honestly can’t believe this juicy, fork-tender pork hasn’t made it into a meal plan yet. It takes some time to cook (yes, you can use your crockpot!!) but requires very little effort and yields insanely succulent pork that you’ll use for multiple meals this week. It’s also a great one to cook when you’re on vacay with a group (like if you’re traveling for Memorial Day later this month).

ENJOY!!

xx

Caro and Molly

PS: As always, click the PDF below for a grocery list. If you need to edit yours for any reason (to sub an ingredient or cut some meals from the lineup), copy and paste it into a new Google doc or phone note and edit as needed.

a really simple meal plan v10 grocery list 52.9KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

DINNER DAY #1: Chimichurri fish

I like starting the week with fish so that I can cook it right after I’ve shopped. A grain is listed as “optional but encouraged” in the recipe, but I almost always cook rice or quinoa to go with it. We’re going to incorporate a grain into our lunch tomorrow, so double the grain tonight (or go ahead and cook some, if you’re skipping it for this meal).

If you’re preparing rice/quinoa for both dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow, cook 3 cups dry grain according to package directions. If you’re skipping it tonight, cook 1 1/2 cups dry rice or quinoa per package directions. Store the rice for tomorrow in an airtight container in the fridge once it has cooked and cooled.

LUNCH DAY #2: Bagged salad + a grain

Tonight’s dinner is a project that will set you up for success the rest of the week, so we’re going to go with a super simple vegetarian lunch. Buy a bagged salad kit (1 or 2, depending how many people you’re prepping lunch for) — my current faves are the Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit and the Mediterranean Crunch. Add 2 to 3 cups of warmed leftover grain + a big handful of nuts if you’ve got some. There’s always more dressing in the kit than you need so no need to make more, it’ll disperse nicely with the grain.

DINNER DAY #2: Slow-roasted pork butt vermicelli noodle bowls

I wrote three recipes within this post so that you won’t get tired of your leftovers! I suggest making the vermicelli noodle bowls tonight, and saving the other two (which are exceptionally quick and easy) for lunches.

IF YOU WORK FROM HOME: Cook the pork butt as written. It’ll get crispy and delicious while you work!

IF YOU DON’T: Pull out the crockpot, baby! Add 1 cup chicken broth and 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar along with the other pork butt ingredients to your crockpot and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours (cook time will depend on how big of a butt you have).

Once the pork has cooked and cooled, shred it, use it to make your vermicelli noodle bowls for dinner tonight, then store the rest in an airtight container in the fridge for lunches the rest of the week.

ALTERNATE MEAL: If you’re not in the mood to cook a whole pork butt, go with these 30-minute pork lettuce wraps with coconut rice instead. Double the pork to have leftovers for lunches (like for carnitas tacos as detailed here). Or you can double the whole thing (rice and sauces too) and have lettuce wraps for lunches.

LUNCH DAY #3: Pork sandwiches (or chop plate) + chips

All you have to do is whip up the slaw and sauce and pile it all on a potato bun (or don’t, and call it a “chop plate” like we do in North Carolina!). Serve with a side of potato chips.

An oldie but goodie! Skip the shrimp if you’re in the mood for a meatless midweek meal (there’s no need to alter the cook time if you do).

LUNCH DAY #4: Carnitas tacos (or pork sandwiches)

If you’re going for ease, rinse and repeat the pork sandwiches or chop plate that you had for lunch yesterday. If you’re going for variety, make the carnitas tacos. NOTE: The grocery list has the ingredients for carnitas tacos, so tweak yours if you’re going to go with sandwiches/chop plates instead!

DINNER DAY #4: Mango peanut chicken salad

This was the very first salad for dinner I wrote for WTC, and it’s still a fan favorite. It truly gets better as it sits in the fridge, so we’re going to have it for dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow. If you don’t think you’ll have any leftovers after dinner, you can double it. Or, if you’ll just need a little extra, double some of the veg (you could add an extra red bell pepper, mango, and 2 more carrots) to stretch it out a bit.

LUNCH #5: Leftover peanut chicken salad

Enjoy the fruit of last night’s labor!

DINNER DAY #5: Beef enchilada casserole

This makes for a very low effort end-of-week dinner.

Alternatively, if you’re in the mood to grill out… how about some picky chicky sandos!?