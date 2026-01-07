There are many “new year, new me” resolutions and resets floating around this week, so I figured I’d throw my very low-stakes version into the mix. This isn’t a new year reset though — it’s an any time your routine gets disrupted and you need to make your brain and body work again reset.

When I’m feeling sluggish, bluesy, mopey, cruddy, full of postpartum anxiety, low energy, drained after the holidays, you name it, I always go back to this basic concept: treat yourself like a flower.

To me, that means focusing on getting enough water, movement, sunshine, and nutrients.

1. Water // Drink half your body weight in ounces

My friend Raphie is an internal medicine physician in San Francisco and once told me that a huge percentage of cases that she treats, for symptoms from dizziness to extreme constipation to migraines, all come down to dehydration. She said that even mild dehydration can impair cognitive function, affecting your mood, concentration, and energy levels. Your brain is about 75% water, and staying hydrated helps with everything from regulating body temperature to flushing out toxins and keeping your joints, tissues, and brain functioning properly.

If it’s hard for you to remember to drink water, get a 24-ounce bottle (here’s my fave) and set three timers on your phone throughout the day. If the timer buzzes and you haven’t finished that bottle, stand there for a couple of minutes and finish it. I aim to drink half my body weight in ounces each day (so if you weigh 140 pounds, that’d be 70 ounces of water). This isn’t a magic equation — things like how much you sweat, what you eat, etc., make a difference — but it’s a good baseline goal.

A few weird but maybe helpful for you ways that I trick myself into drinking more water:

I fill a big bottle before bed and keep it on my nightstand for nighttime thirst attacks, but, more importantly, to enforce morning water consumption. I try to drink the entire bottle before I even get out of bed. We typically wake up a little dehydrated — it’s usually been hours since we drank any water! — so water first thing is so important, especially before coffee.

I always fill my water bottle before going to the airport so that I have to finish it before I get to the front of the TSA line! I also always say yes to water when the flight attendants offer. Flying dehydrates you, so this is how I make sure I feel great upon landing!

I fill my water bottle before a workout class and challenge myself to finish it by the end. If I don’t, I make myself stand there and chug it before I leave.

I took a break from writing this post to go on a 20-minute walk!

2. Movement // Walks and weights

Most plants need wind and movement to thrive, and so do humans! When I’m way off my fitness routine (aka I haven’t moved my body in a few weeks, or longer!), I get back into it by taking a 10-minute walk. That’s it! Ten minutes. Download a good book, call a friend, listen to a podcast, or (gasp) be alone with your thoughts. Having a great audiobook gets my sneakers on faster than anything.

I repeat that for a few days — usually adding a few minutes each day, because it always feels good once I get going! — then I’ll dust off our old set of weights in the garage and throw ‘em around for 10 minutes. If you need to be bossed around, YouTube has endless options (I like these classes and used her prenatal classes while pregnant), but I often just set a timer for 10 minutes and cycle through bicep curls, tricep curls, overhead presses, arm circles, squats, lunges, etc.

I’ve learned the hard way that trying to force myself to go from zero to 60 never works — I’m not going to go from no purposeful movement to hitting the gym five days a week. Attainable, realistic movement is the ticket for me.

A few weird but maybe helpful for you little ways that I trick myself into moving my body:

Pick a dedicated “walking” audiobook that you’re only allowed to listen to while on a walk. It needs to be a REALLY GOOD book.

Pick a workout class to do with friends. I’ve been really consistent about my Monday/Wednesday strength class at the gym for almost two years now (minus the end of pregnancy and a few months after baby was born) because my friends and I hype each other up to go, and because it fills my social cup and movement cup at the same time.

Keep a pair of tennis shoes in the car! Molly taught me this one. Ten minutes early to pick up the kids? Don’t just sit there and scroll — do a lap around the school. Have 15 minutes to kill between appointments? Speed-walk and try to get a mile in!

My sons and nephews lying in the sun after a few cold, rainy days over winter break. Did you know that feeling of basking in the sunlight on a cold day has a name? Apricity!

3. Sunshine // 10 minutes of morning light

When I need a reset, I prioritize getting outside within an hour of waking up for at least 10 minutes. I heard this tip years ago on Andrew Huberman’s podcast: Exposure to sunlight early in the morning triggers a cortisol spike that can help calibrate your circadian rhythm, improve mood, enhance alertness throughout the day, and help you sleep better at night. On overcast days, you need more time outside — but even cloudy daylight does the trick!

A few weird but maybe helpful for you little ways that I trick myself into getting outside first thing:

Knock out your 10-minute (or longer) walk first thing in the morning. It feels so good.

Drink your coffee or tea outside! Without a phone! Perhaps with a crossword puzzle or book? Or, more realistically for me, a chatty kid?

4. Nutrients // Focus on getting more of the good stuff rather than restricting the “bad” stuff

When my routine falls apart, typically so too does my intake of nutritious, well balanced meals. I reset by prioritizing brain-boosting, gut-loving foods, rather than restricting or telling myself I can’t eat a certain thing. Stock up on kale (which offers brain-protective nutrients), red bell peppers (they have more vitamin C than oranges!), a good variety of nuts and seeds (cashews, walnuts, pecans, pepitas, and Brazil nuts are especially great for brain health), and fermented foods like yogurt, kimchi, or sauerkraut (which support the gut microbiome). I like to eat a big spoonful of sauerkraut as a snack throughout the day! The gut-brain connection is real — I’ve found that feeding my body, and thus microbiome, fermented foods and fiber-rich vegetables directly impacts my mood, focus, and mental clarity.

When my cooking routine is off — aka we’ve been doing lots of eating out / takeout / frozen food — I go back to basics. A few weird but maybe helpful for you little ways that I trick myself into cooking and eating nutrient-rich, nourishing foods:

What are some low-stakes ways that you reset your body and brain when needed? Would love to hear them! Leave a comment

One more thing I did to make this back-to-reality week a little easier: I filled my latest Thrive order with high-protein snacks for me and the kids. Some of my favorites are Magic Spoon granola (I love the honey almond flavor), Wild Planet tuna to make a big batch of tuna salad for easy lunches, and Chomps meat sticks for snacks on the go. Now through January 10, Thrive is running a "New Year Healthy Your Way" sale, with 30% off select sale items as well as an extra 30% off your first order plus a free gift when you sign up with my link. It really would be a great time to join, if you've been considering it! PS, as a reminder, new-to-Thrive WTC Insiders get $25 off their first four orders!

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. This week’s lineup is all about cozy, nourishing, reset-friendly meals — the kind you want on repeat in early January when you’re craving both vegetables and comfort.

A true cook-once, eat-all-week hero (recently featured in our January meal plan!). This giant kale salad is bright and filling thanks to hearty greens, protein-packed quinoa, rotisserie chicken, and a punchy lemon vinaigrette. It’s one of those meals that actually gets better after a day or two in the fridge!

2. coconut curry lentil veggie stew , 2024

Red lentils, a classic mirepoix, coconut milk, and red curry paste come together in a cozy, flavorful, vegetarian stew that’s deeply satisfying and freezer-friendly. A great reminder that legumes deserve a starring role, too!

Here’s another crowd-pleasing vegetarian meal. Warm-spiced sweet potatoes and crispy chickpeas get piled onto a swoop of whipped feta and topped with pickled onions and herbs. This one’s endlessly adaptable (add a grain, add an egg, add chicken) and fantastic for meal prep. If possible, reheat the veggies in the oven to keep things crisp.

This tomato soup gets its silky texture from a ton of vegetables and cashews instead of cream, making it nourishing without sacrificing coziness. The savory Cheddar drop biscuits are the perfect partner — they’re the same ease level as a grilled cheese, but more impressive!

This one-pan wonder has been a reader favorite for years, and for good reason: slow-roasted salmon (or chicken!) with a miso-maple glaze, cauliflower rice, and charred snap peas is nearly impossible to mess up and wildly flavorful. Worth noting: we just sent out a fully refreshed 2026 version of this recipe last Saturday!

A note about links! We use affiliate links when sharing product recs, which means we may earn a small commission off of purchases you make through those links. This does not cost you anything extra and is a way to support the production of and team behind What To Cook. Sponsorships are another way we partner with brands that we authentically love and can personally vouch for.