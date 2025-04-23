What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kerry McCartan's avatar
Kerry McCartan
12h

So into reading my grandma’s old ladies circle cookbooks from the 70s. So much cream cheese!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Emily Schreiber's avatar
Emily Schreiber
13h

I’m so into the idea of baked feta in this sunshine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
95 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture