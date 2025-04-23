Hi!! I hope all who celebrate had a wonderful Easter and Passover. It was so much fun seeing all of you cooking the Spring menu this weekend — including many people who keep kosher and made the necessary swaps from the swaps section to make the menu work for your families! If you haven’t cooked it yet, it’s not just for Easter! It’s a gorgeous menu that you can cook and entertain with all Spring long.

Today I’m excited to share another Kitchen Chat, this time with Eden Grinshpan , whose gorgeous new cookbook, TAHINI BABY, hit shelves yesterday! Eden — who splits her time between Toronto and Brooklyn with her husband, Ido, and two daughters — is a chef, TV host (of Top Chef Canada!), author, Substacker (she writes the sunny side with eden eats ), and overall lovely human. Her recipes are light, bright, and filled with beautiful Mediterranean and Middle Eastern ingredients, and her content on Instagram and overall aura are happy and hilarious. In addition to a Kitchen Chat, Eden is sharing a recipe from her new cookbook with us today — an app I plan to cook all spring! — AND is giving away a copy of TAHINI BABY to one of you!

Me, Eden, and my tahini baby at the launch party for TAHINI BABY in New York last week! / photograph by Kelsey Cherry

But before we get to all that, here are a few things we’re into this week!

Kosterina’s Mother’s Day gift set. The best gift is one she’ll actually use! How sweet is the “Olive You, Mom” packaging on this gift set ? The box is beautiful, too, so you can ship it or bring it directly to your mom, mother-in-law, or grandmother without having to gift wrap it yourself first. The Mother’s Day gift set includes their Original Olive Oil (which I have used every day for years for its antioxidant-rich, anti-inflammatory health benefits and superior flavor), Greek Herb & Lemon Olive Oil (amazing in salad dressings and for dipping bread into!), and Fig Balsamic Vinegar (so good drizzled over basically… anything?). They have other beautifully boxed gift sets too — here are all my favorites . Use CARO15 for 15% off your first order! Thank you to Kosterina for sponsoring this edition of So Into That.

Fey Spy Academy Book 3 released last week and I’ve been staying up WAY too late reading every night since. A human girl is kidnapped into the fey world, discovers she’s part-fey, joins a spy academy to join the resistance, falls in love (obviously). The love interests have Tamlin/Rhys vibes (A Court of Thorns and Roses readers know what I’m talkin’ about), which I’m obviously very into. Best writing of all time? No! Extremely fun and addictive read? YES!

Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry released yesterday!!! I pre-ordered so it’s sitting on my bedside table, but I haven’t started yet due to aforementioned fey spies. I’ve never met an Emily Henry book I didn’t love, so I can’t wait to start. This one is apparently a mystery, not a romance?! Can’t wait to get into it.

I saw a girl in New York wearing this woven crossbody bag and I stopped her on the street to ask where it was from! It’s huge — fits my 13-inch laptop, and looks very cool when worn crossbody with the bag partially in the front. If I wasn’t pregnant I’d get these adorable pleated shorts that are on sale, too.

Kyte Baby’s Earth Day sale. From Molly: Kyte Baby’s bamboo outfits are SO soft and high-quality — we have a few of their onesies that all my boys have worn as newborns/3-6 month olds and they’re still in good enough condition to consign or sell on Facebook marketplace. They’re having a big sale through midnight tonight ( one-piece outfits are only $15!) — I’m stocking up for gifts!

Cashel (2) and Calum (4) were both obsessed with this wooden toy kids workbench at a friend’s house recently. We’ve been needing some more imaginative toys for Cashy so I got one for him and he’s been playing with it for hours on end. It would make a great special present for a 2 year old, or even a 1 year old could start messing around with it!

Task-rabbiting my boys! From Molly: In the Anxious Generation, Jonathan Haidt talks about the importance of giving kids more independence in the real world (and less in the digital world) and I’ve been trying to put that into practice more with my older boys. This weekend I tasked Jack (6), with going back to a cafe by himself while we were at the pool nearby to ask for chips that we’d paid for but didn’t get. He navigated a bunch of locked gates with the key card, explained the situation to the cashier, and came back with the chips SO PROUD of himself. It’s fun to watch them rise to the occasion — and also logistically very helpful ha! From Caro: YES! Mattis (also age 6) is suddenly loving taking on more responsibility in our family. He is in charge of caring for our chickens, and earlier this week, when he saw George walking down to the coop with the kitchen scraps for the chickens he ran after him and said, “Dad! That’s my job, I just have to get my shoes on!” So, so special to watch them rise to the occasion, as Molly said.

This is one of those meals that includes a few fantastic sub-recipes (Thai basil beef! peanut sauce! coconut-ginger rice!) that together make a perfect bite of food. It’s an easy one to fully prep ahead of time, and/or chip away at during the day if you work from home, then just reheat in the microwave at dinnertime.

Kismet! The main ingredient in the sauce we make for this beautiful vegetarian dinner is tahini, baby!

would approve of this meal.

3. crispy artichoke and chicken salad , 2022

A good-all-week salad from way back in the archives. If you’ve cooked and loved my recent good-all-week salads like farro fattoush or the rainbow chicken chop, make this one next. Like always for prep-ahead salads, just top your individual servings with the nuts (and in this case croutons) so they don’t get soggy sitting dressed in the fridge. Everything else is fine being dressed ahead.

Here I share a trick for cooking perfectly crispy chicken thighs! After you cook them, you’ll use the same skillet to cook an orzo filled with sun-dried tomatoes, fresh oregano, briny olives, and feta. SO GOOD.

Now onto my chat with Eden!

photograph by Chris Bernabeo

CARO: If I was at your house for dinner tonight, what would you be cooking?!

EDEN: I feel like my food lands best when I have a variety to pick from. In terms of plating, always family style! Think dips, breads, a salad or two, and a main. I either serve the dips first, with fresh bread, or serve everything all at once and just let my guests have at it. I love the look of a crowded, colorful, and bountiful table.

CARO: Yes! Family style forever. It just feels so fun and vibrant. And what would you be wearing!? (AKA, what’s an outfit you’re wearing on repeat right now?)

EDEN: I am a true T-shirt and jeans girl. I feel most like myself when I wear a good pair of jeans and a solid tee. I love Still Here New York and have many different styles by them. One style I am loving right now is their cool jean. Effortless, but really brings a look together.

CARO: I’ve never heard of this brand! I’m 28 weeks pregnant and, wow, missing structured denim big time. What are 1 to 2 things you’re so into right now and why?

EDEN: Really into self care right now since I am about to go on a crazy book tour. I have been trying to get as much sleep as possible (mother of two here so trying to get that in is kind of a joke… ha! But trying my best). I love Caudalíe products! I use their serums and creams constantly. They also have a great face mask (which I am wearing right now as I write this).

CARO: Yes, take care of yourself! Book tour is such an insane time. How about 1 to 2 things you’re so OUT on right now?

EDEN: I am SO OVER over-scheduling. As I said earlier I have two kids and I feel like we are chasing the next thing constantly. I just want to parent like a parent in the 80s and do LESS. Sit more, hang with friends. Be present, worry less. I think that is what this summer is going to be all about. Or at least that is my goal.

CARO: Same, I am trying to say NO more, ha! I recently saw Emily Oster talking about how their family rule is that they do not make any plans outside of their four-person family unit on Saturdays. Like, they do not go to birthday parties, join Saturday sports leagues, nothin’. I thought it seemed kind of crazy at first, but it’s pretty brilliant to just set that firm boundary and stick to it to ensure you’re prioritizing the things that make you happy.

Is there a book, podcast episode, or show you’ve read/watched lately and loved?

EDEN: I am really into MEL ROBBINS (like everyone else right now). I officially reached the age where I am actually trying to shed the people and things or hobbies that don’t serve me. I am trying to embrace the “let them” theory. if you don’t know what that means you should listen to her podcast. She is amazing.

CARO: I went on a girls trip with eight of my cousins recently and we were all quoting Mel the entire time. We must have yelled “LET ‘EM!!!!!” a hundred times.

Share an IRL LOL (something that made you *actually* laugh out loud recently) with us!

EDEN: Ido… we take a pilates reformer class together twice a week and we are always acting like idiots. I am sure our instructor thinks we are nuts.

CARO: A pantry staple you always have on hand and rely on often?

EDEN: Tahini! It should be no surprise to anyone that I love the stuff. My new book is called TAHINI BABY. I always reach for it and use it in so many different ways. Garlicky tahini sauce, vinaigrettes, desserts… etc. It is a great source of calcium and protein, an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, which makes it the perfect condiment to eat with the food from my book since it is all veg.

CARO: Tahini is so dang good. When I saw your book title I was so excited. And it lives up to the title — so much tahini!! Do you listen to something while you cook? If so, what?!

EDEN: I do! I love the Fleetwood Mac Spotify station and also the Alanis Morissette and Lauren Hill stations. I always bounce between the 70s and the 90s.

CARO: Oooh, thanks for the inspo. I rotate between the Van Morrison, The Chicks, and Brandi Carlile stations.

We’ve gotta know: what do you cook when you don’t feel like cooking?

EDEN: Eggs. We love eggs in this house and it always feels like an easy fix. Plus I always stock up on olives, salads, dips, and bread in the house, so the table is filled with fun things to eat the eggs with.

CARO: Same, although I will say I seem to be in a life cycle of egg obsession, and then completely OD-ing on eggs to the point where I can’t even look at them for months. I’m currently egg obsessed — I had an omelet for breakfast and curry egg salad for lunch.

What can people expect from TAHINI BABY?! How does it reflect your cooking style?

EDEN: VEG is the star, baby! When I released my first cookbook to the world everyone was really excited about my veg chapters so when it came time to write my second book it was a no-brainer to focus on the kind of food that people wanted to see from me. I love making vegetables the star and giving them the love and attention they deserve. This is what TAHINI BABY is all about. Easy, everyday food that highlights how good veg can truly be.

CARO: I truly didn’t even realize TAHINI BABY was vegetarian, and I’ve read through it many times! I think that’s a sign of a great veg book — so vibrant and full of texture and flavor that you don’t even realize it’s missing meat.

Any advice for someone who’s not in the mood to cook but wants to be?

EDEN: Once you understand the simple techniques, like roasting, poaching, marinating, etc.. you can create recipes that can easily come together without much effort. I know how it feels to not want to cook. Trust me! I cook all day and the last thing I want to do a lot of the time is cook a meal for my family. But when you have those fundamentals you can whip things up much faster. ALSO, sometimes you have to switch your perspective on what a meal needs to look like and just embrace that all you can do is your best and sometimes your best is buttery noodles and broccoli. We love those dinners too.

CARO: Yes!! Well said. Last thing: What’s your most-cooked recipe?

EDEN: Challah, for sure! We make it all the time. The challah recipe from TAHINI BABY is beyond! I use olive oil instead of a neutral oil and layer it with so many herbs. It is delish and impressive. I serve it with so many things — just think — challah with garlicky tahini, shakshuka, and a fresh salad on the side. Perfect!!

CARO: OK yum. I honestly never would have made that because I’m just not a bread baker, but you’re inspiring me to give it a shot. I’ll serve it with the absolutely DELIGHTFUL baked feta you’re sharing with us today, and a few of your gorgeous salads! Thank you so much for joining, Eden, and congrats on TAHINI BABY!

For more from Eden, follow her on IG, subscribe to her Substack, and, of course, check out TAHINI BABY!

From Molly: Jay Shetty referenced this quote about the power of perspective and mindset on the Mel Robbins podcast this week (lots of Mel Robbins love today!) and it stuck with me. There were a ton of other nuggets in their conversation too, like this simple definition of purpose: “purpose is using your passion in the service of others.”

photograph by chris bernabeo

By Eden Grinshpan, published in Tahini Baby, formatting modified to suit WTC style

Serves 4

This is the ultimate party-starter. You can toss together all the ingredients ahead of time, then throw it in the oven just before your guests arrive. Right when everyone’s getting their first glass of cold, crisp wine, you’ll be right there with this bubbling dish of sweet-salty creaminess waiting to be swabbed up with good fresh bread. And because every bite is different with all the olives, herbs, citrus, and honey, you can pretty much bet that everyone’s going back for more until it’s completely demolished.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup pitted or whole Castelvetrano olives

1/2 cup pitted or whole Kalamata olives

5 fresh oregano sprigs

1 1/2 tablespoons fennel seeds

Zest of 1/2 orange

1 medium fresh cayenne chile, sliced

1 pound Greek feta, drained and patted dry with a paper towel

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

Flaky sea salt

Good crusty bread, for serving

Position the top oven rack about 6 inches under the broiler. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

In a small baking dish, combine 1/2 cup pitted or whole Castelvetrano olives, 1/2 cup pitted or whole Kalamata olives, 5 fresh oregano sprigs, 1 1/2 tablespoons fennel seeds, the zest of 1/2 orange, and 1 sliced fresh cayenne chili. Nestle 1 pound Greek feta (that you have first drained and patted dry with a paper towel) in the middle and drizzle everything with 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil.

Bake until the feta and olives have softened, about 20 minutes. Set the oven to broil and broil for 3 to 5 minutes, until golden on top.

Drizzle with 2 tablespoons honey and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Serve with good crusty bread.

baked feta with olives and citrus 112KB ∙ PDF file Download by eden grinshpan Download

We’re so excited to send one of you a copy of TAHINI BABY! It’s a gorgeous cookbook. To enter to win, comment on this post with something you’re into this week, or share a reaction to something you read in today’s post! We’ll choose a winner using a random number generator next Tuesday, 4/29, so enter by 11:59 p.m. Monday, 4/28.

