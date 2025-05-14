If you’ve been a subscriber for a while — or if you follow me on Instagram — Crash needs no introduction. But if you’re newer here, I’d like to introduce you to my mom, Francie, who my whole family affectionally calls Crash (because when she accidentally let my husband’s car roll down our old driveway without her in it and it crashed into a tree and got totaled, my Aunt Diana said, “I’m gonna call you Crash from now on!” and it stuck).

So much of my love of cooking stems from standing in the kitchen of my childhood home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as a kid, watching my mom cook dinner. She is the queen of winging it in the kitchen, and has always had a knack for putting a healthy spin on classic Southern dishes — something that’s inspired the healthy-ish approach to cooking I take today.

me and Mom <3

Back when So Into That was a podcast, I got a ton of requests to interview Crash, so we thought she’d make a perfect guest for this Kitchen Chat series, especially in the wake of Mother’s Day!

But before we get to Crash’s Q&A, here are a few things we’re into at the moment.

You know those classic wooden cooking spoons that don’t… do much? They’re not deep enough to hold much food — they’re also completely curved at the tip, and too wide, making them lousy at scraping up food from the skillet. My fave kitchen utensil maker, Earlywood, has fixed those flaws with their scraper spoon, and I’m obsessed!!! It has a wide, flat edge that lets you really get those browned bits off of the bottom of the skillet — it also has a deeper spoon well that lets you scoop up a lot of food. If you’re a leftie, you’ll be pleased to see that they make one perfectly suited for your hand, too! I’ve already gone on and on about my love for Earlywood’s sauté (which I use as a spatula) — it’s such a great price point ($18!) for a teacher’s gift. I also think their essentials set would be a perfect gift for a college grad or newlywed, or simply for a person looking to reboot and get all of the plastic utensils out of their kitchen. Use code CHAMBERS10 for 10% off your order. Thank you to Earlywood for sponsoring this edition of So Into That!

A few of my girlfriends drove down from SF for a slumber party at Carmel Valley Ranch last night. We hiked, we pooled, we spa'd, we ate all of our meals there so that we wouldn't have to rush to any reservations. It was so relaxing and wonderful and important. We have 18 (soon to be 19!!) kids between us, so getting together is no easy feat and I'm so happy we pulled it off. The GM here at the hotel called it my "hatchelorette" party, which I thought was really cute, haha. I can’t stop wearing shirt dresses. They’re so easy to throw on and look instantly pulled together. I wear them to baseball games with sneakers and a hat, or out to dinner with sandals and a sweater. I love this AYR one ($265) and recently got this J. Crew one on sale ($142).

I also recently got a polo dress and I feel like I'm back in high school! Again, it’s very easy to wear and feel instantly pulled together. It’s really lightweight, so I’m looking forward to wearing it all hot summer long. I sized up for length over my pregnant belly, but I'd say it fits true to size. I got a few of these blankets for the cabin and they are so cozy and light. Use code CARO20 for 20% off.

Annabel Monaghan It’s a Love Story, is hitting shelves on May 27 and it’s the perfect summer read!! Next Tuesday, May 20, at 10 a.m. PST I’m going live with Annabel on Substack to kick off her book tour and chitchat about the book. I was lucky enough to get an advance copy and trust me, it is going to be the book of the summer!!! Speaking of books (and graduation gifts)… Amanda Litman’s When We’re in Charge: The Next Generation’s Guide to Leadership is out, and I love what I’ve read so far. She wrote the book she was looking to find for herself: a resource for learning leadership skills that are actually relevant in today’s business landscape. As she puts it here, “… the book is a guide on how to be an effective leader without being an asshole.” I’m honored to be quoted in it along with dozens of other Millennial and Gen Z business owners and leaders.

CARO: Hi, Mom!! If George, the boys, and I were at your house for dinner tonight, what would you be cooking?

CRASH: Well I’d probably be running around cleaning the house all day, so I’d whip up something using staples that I always have in the freezer/pantry. Y’all always love my Asian-marinated pork tenderloin with coconut rice, baked apples, and steamed broccoli pan-seared with kosher salt, garlic, and lemon juice.

CARO: Around here, we call your “Asian-marinated pork tenderloin” “Crash’s pork tenderloin.” It has quite the cult following!! What would you be wearing? (AKA, what’s an outfit that makes you feel great right now?)

CRASH: The high-waisted baggy Citizens of Humanity jeans that you got me as a “thanks for watching the kids while we were away” present last time I was in Carmel, or these new straight-leg Levi’s that I love, with a buttoned-down Xirena blouse and this Quince cotton pullover sweater. It’s monsooning in North Carolina right now! Soon it will be too swampy for jeans and sweaters.

CARO: Gah, I can’t wait to wear jeans again. What's your earliest memory in a kitchen? Who was cooking, and what were they making?

CRASH: Watching my mom assemble her Sunday night cheesy omelette soufflé oven baked in her 15-inch seasoned cast-iron skillet and waiting anxiously for it to get balloon huge. It was so, so delicious.

CARO: You and your siblings always talk about this magical puffy omelette soufflé, but no one has ever been able to share a recipe! Still waiting on you to figure that one out and share it with all of us.

What’s the most important family recipe that’s been passed down to you, and what’s so special about it?

CRASH: Mom’s Many Bean Marinated Salad or her Marinated Penny Carrot Salad. The Many Bean Salad is so easy to throw together because it uses canned beans, and it’s just so delicious. Mom always had a huge bowl in the fridge whenever we were visiting. Both of these cold dishes are potluck winners and easy to make ahead.

Find the recipe for my mom’s mom’s Many Bean Marinated Salad at the bottom of this email!

CARO: What dish reminds you most of growing up in Chattanooga?

CRASH: Since my mom loved lightly fried chicken livers, they were on regular rotation. But her legendary Thanksgiving Cornbread Oyster Stuffing was a holiday standout that I still make.

CARO: Chicken livers really did not stand the test of time — ya don’t see those on many menus! Maybe I’ll share your oyster stuffing next Thanksgiving! Cornbread baked with canned oysters is, admittedly, not my favorite, but I’m willing to admit that it is beloved by many!

What's a cooking disaster story you can laugh about now?

CRASH: Your first wedding day (and 22nd birthday) celebration dinner for 45 family members at Aunt Kitty’s Lake Toxaway home. You and George were delayed because you went to JFK rather than LGA (Caro: classic mixup!) and missed your flight. We were very excited so I made plans to fix a beautiful Thomas Keller recipe for stuffed roast pork loin (20 pounds!) with sautéed fresh figs and fennel as my main, with spoon bread (AKA corn pudding), fresh tomatoes and cucumbers, and roasted pear salad as sides. Unfortunately the condo where we were staying and where I was preparing dinner had a very old tiny oven and no microwave. After roasting for three hours, the pork was only at 115°F and the cocktail hour was running very late. At 8:30 we had to head out, but the roast temperature was still only 125°F vs. the 145°F needed. As a desperate measure, I decided to get the food to the dinner party, where there was a microwave. I arrived to a very happy, VERY bubbly, over-served, and starving crowd. I sliced the stuffed loin in half so it would fit into the microwave and finish cooking. I cranked it up and voila! Microwaved dinner was finally plated up at 10 p.m.

CARO: That was a classic Crash dinner disaster — everyone was absolutely toasted by the time dinner was served, haha! And guess what — no one remembers that dinner was late (or cooked partially in a microwave) — we all just remember being together and having so much fun.

What ingredient or kitchen tool could you absolutely not live without?

CRASH: I use my Zyliss salad spinner daily.

mom’s favorite shirt + kitchen tool

CARO: I have a different spinner , but it blows my mind that not everyone owns a salad spinner. I use mine daily, too!

What's your "signature dish" that everyone asks you to make?

CRASH: Probably my pork tenderloin. If a friend is recovering from something and I ask what would be good, they will request my baked custard. And for dinner at a friend’s house, I love to take my flourless chocolate cake.

CARO: Yum, I love that cake. I’ll try to get the recipe out of you to share with everyone soon. Also… do you remember when you went through that phase, probably when [my brother] Will was in elementary school, and you were just constantly having to bring food to potlucks and teacher appreciation events, etc., and you would always, always make boxed Ghirardelli brownies? Everyone would ask you for the recipe, and you were too embarrassed to say they were from a box, so you’d send them all some old Martha Stewart recipe. They’d always be like, “man, I just can’t get the recipe to come out as good as yours!” It still makes me laugh thinking about that.

What’s something non-cooking related that you’re really into right now?

CRASH: Reading to the children at two of my grandsons’ school is always great fun. They are so appreciative each time that I show up. I also love volunteering at the Food Bank garden, where I always learn new tricks. Our volunteers as well as other leaders are so fun and inspirational giving their time to this great cause. And my Block Shop jacket that you gave me for Christmas is my absolute favorite piece of clothing. I wear it A LOT and am often asked where I got it.

CARO: I love that jacket on you, so chic. What do you cook when you don’t feel like cooking?

CRASH: Breakfast for dinner, like omelettes or scrambled eggs with either ground sausage or really crispy bacon (microwaved). Or Sukhi’s Butter Chicken or Chicken Tikka Masala with Seeds of Change’s Quinoa & Brown Rice from Costco.

the block shop jacket + what she cooks when she doesn’t feel like cooking

CARO: That Sukhi’s Chicken Tikka Masala — the best. I can get it at Safeway too in smaller packages! What's your favorite thing about being a mother and grandmother?

CRASH: Oh man, being a mother is the most wonderful experience that life offers — my life, anyway! To be loved so unconditionally is hard to beat. Being a grandmother to five boys is great fun — they change so fast, are so funny, and are completely honest beyond my imagination.

As for my three children, I love watching the passionate ways they’re pursuing their chosen careers and living their lives. Seeing how my girls parent their five boys is so gratifying.

Being a mother to three very busy, very different children with thriving careers is constant excitement and entertainment. When you guys call us to share your parenting or professional successes (as well as the disappointments), it’s just such a tremendous honor.

CARO: What's the hardest thing about being a mother to adult children?

CRASH: Watching you guys struggle or make a mistake is really difficult for me. Your dad and I don’t have the input into your lives that we’re used to from when you were growing up and under our roof, and that can be hard. Of course it’s a Catch-22 though, because we’re also proud of how independent and resilient you all are!

CARO: That makes a lot of sense. It’s already hard to watch my boys struggle or make mistakes, and their problems are so small! A mother of teens once told me that parenting is just a constant ebb and flow — it gets easier in the sense that the tantrums fade, and the diaper changes disappear, but “little people, little problems — big people, big problems” — the tricky parts of parenting get exponentially, well, trickier, as the kids grow older.

What’s your favorite What to Cook recipe to date?

CRASH: The Peanutty Pork and Brussels from the book!

MOLLY: I have a question, while we have you! Has it been a surprise at all to see Caroline cultivate this career grounded in cooking, become a NYT bestselling author, any/all of it?!

CRASH: Caroline’s success shouldn’t surprise me, but it constantly does! Especially getting to go to so many of her book tour events and meet so many incredible people who have told me stories of how she’s changed their lives for the better. I cried so many times! For a long time I’ve known that Caroline is very bright, curious, and confident. However, to realize that without either a culinary school or business school degree, she has cultivated a huge, loyal following as well as gained the respect of so many in her field constantly floors me.

Her humility, intelligence, and self-depreciating manner have always made her easy to befriend. She shows up here and on Instagram exactly as she is, and it’s pretty amazing to see how beloved she is by so many simply for showing up as her true self.

CARO: Well, that was a very sweet way to end. I almost deleted it because it embarrassed me and then I thought, every mom deserves to brag on their kid!!! Love you mama, thanks for being here!!!

Serves 12

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus at least 1 to 3 hours for marinating (but preferably overnight)

Ingredients:

9 (15-ounce) cans of beans, drained and rinsed (1 can of each of the following beans is how I do it, but you can pick your favorites!) Great Northern beans Yellow wax beans Light red pinto beans Dark red pinto beans White kidney beans Garbanzo beans Green beans Black beans Lima beans

2 cans of white shoe peg corn (Jolly Green Giant brand is best)

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 fresh red bell pepper, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 medium red onion, minced

3 stalks celery, chopped

4 radishes, chopped

2 cans of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons of fresh Italian parsley, chopped

For the marinade:

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons water

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 cups white sugar

1 1/4 cups white vinegar

Drain and rinse 9 cans of beans and 2 cans corn and add them to a large serving bowl along with 1 pint of cherry tomatoes (halved), 1 fresh red bell pepper (chopped into 1/2-inch pieces), 1/2 a red onion (finely diced), 3 chopped stalks of celery, 4 chopped radishes, 2 cans of artichoke hearts (drained and chopped), and 3 to 4 tablespoons of both chopped dill and chopped parsley.

Place all marinade ingredients (1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, 2 tablespoons water, 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1 1/4 cups white sugar, and 1 1/4 cups white vinegar) in a saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat.

Once the marinade has slightly cooled, pour it over bean mixture and let it sit in the fridge for at least 2 hours, but preferably at least 12 hours.

Keeps well stored in an airtight container in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.

