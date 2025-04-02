Welcome to the second installment of Kitchen Chats — a series where we get to chat with really awesome people as if we’re hanging out in their kitchen, glasses of wine or mocktails in hand, shootin’ the shit.

and I first met via Substack when we

. She’s a recipe developer and the author of

, a Substack about cooking the way you want to feel. I’ve loved following her and getting to know her through

,

, her gorgeous recipes, and now from this Kitchen Chat.

So buckle up, we’re headed to Christina’s kitchen in Brooklyn!

OK, now onto my chat with Christina!

CARO: Christina! Or do we call you Chaey?! I’m so excited to be “in your kitchen,” cooking a pretend meal together. Your recipes always make me drool, so in this scenario I’d like for you to be cooking for me, please! What are we having for dinner?!

CHAEY: Yes, literally everyone in my life calls me Chaey! Since this is “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking,” I’m going to pretend-cook the meal that I cook when I don’t feel like cooking, which also happens to be a great meal for entertaining (and I knew you would ask that question too!). I’m cooking us spicy ground chicken lettuce wraps with the flavors of Laotian-style larb (think lots of fish sauce, lime, and chilies), served with butter lettuce or green cabbage leaves, lime-marinated red onions, maybe some sliced cucumbers and/or white rice, and a mess of fresh herbs like cilantro, basil, and/or mint. It’s ready in under 30 minutes, one-pan, requires minimal chopping, but has this incredibly complex flavor that everyone LOVES.

The meal actually has a funny backstory — I first wrote about this dish in 2016 when I was an editor at Bon Appétit, in an article titled “Can We Have This Ground Chicken Larb For Dinner Every Night?” Admittedly, I shouldn’t have referred to the recipe as “larb,” as it doesn’t really have much in common with the Laotian classic. Then, several months ago, the Bon Appétit team redirected the original article to a link for a more traditional recipe by the Thai chef Kris Yembamroong (that is excellent, by the way) — and people in the comments are really mad that the original article has disappeared from the internet! Since then, friends I haven’t spoken to in ages have texted me asking where the recipe went because they can’t find it and feel like they’ve gone crazy. A stranger literally came up to me at an event asking what happened to it. It’s just so funny to me. Anyway, a new, updated recipe for the OG “lost larb” is in my most recent newsletter, and I have to say I think it’s even better than the original — and I plan to keep it on the internet forever.

CARO: This happens to me too and it always feels so good and is so unexpected. I make this egg quesadilla thing and shared it, initially just on Instagram stories, years ago. About 10 times a year someone will tell me that it’s their most cooked recipe of mine. I’m like what, that?!

Also, re: the larb naming — naming is such a delicate, tricky part of being a recipe developer. We want to pay homage to the place where we got the inspiration (and your dish was inspired by larb!) but we don’t mean to disrespect the heritage of the dish by making our own tweaks. Just this past Saturday I called a recipe “ Moroccan Pork Tenderloin and Carrots ” because the spice blend was heavily influenced by dishes I had in Morocco, and I wanted to honor that. But of course, 99% of the population of Morocco is Muslim, and Muslims traditionally do not consume pork. I caught myself pretty much immediately after sending it out and changed it to “Moroccan-spiced” but I still felt dumb and disrespectful, when what I meant to do was pay respect to the absolute wonders that are Moroccan spices. I am constantly learning and evolving in this arena. I, for one, cannot wait to make your relaunched chicken wrappy thing, whatever its new name is!

CARO: What’s something you’re so into right now?!

CHAEY:

’s

, which is prettily scrawled with food and cooking-related questions she’s posed to friends and family over the years. (“I saved you a sugared apple slice from the pie filling”? I mean, c’mon, tug at my heartstrings harder!) I just bought one for a dear friend as a birthday gift, but want to get another for myself.

CARO: I own this tote and it has also quickly become one of my most treasured items!! She read the poem at an event I had in Brooklyn in November, it was so special, we were all in tears!!!

lost larb + the dinner: a love story tote

CARO: What’s a text you’ve received recently that made you happy?

CHAEY: “Can I pick you guys up anything high-carb to power you through the day?” — a text from a friend/neighbor of ours who knew we were moving that day. I thought it was so sweet and thoughtful and felt so cared for.

CARO: I love this so, so much. Food is the ultimate form of showing care. People are so quick to drop off meals after a death or after a baby, but there are so many other stressful moments, like moving day, where receiving a meal, or a fresh loaf of bread, or a pint of fresh strawberries, just feels like the ultimate act of love. Today I received a text from a friend who saw me looking a bit harried at kindergarten drop-off that just said, totally unsolicited, “how can I help?” That, too, felt like love.

CARO: I’m in an entertainment lull right now so am making a list of shows, movies, etc., I must watch when my energy levels pick back up and I can make it through a whole show before bed, ha! Any recs?

CHAEY: THE PITT!!!!! I started watching when there were already 10 episodes out, but now that I’m all caught up and the show is still releasing its last few episodes of the season, I’m in agony waiting week to week for the next episode to drop.

CARO: Last week I asked my readers what they’re watching right now and so many people responded with The Pitt!! I had never even heard of it! I’m so out of the loop. Putting it on my list!

CARO: What would you be wearing for our fictional dinner?

CHAEY: My most comfortable pair of jeans (Everlane Way-High in Vintage Indigo), Birks (Tokio Super Grips in black leather), and my beloved oversize Naomi Nomi white oxford with the sleeves rolled up, made by my talented friend Naomi Mishkin (I’m actually wearing it in the photo of me shared above). It is basically the only shirt I wear these days and it is perfect. (The Cut thinks so, too!)

CARO: Welp, I’m going to show up wearing the exact same outfit as you. Jeans + oversized button down + clogs is also my go-to! It’s just the perfect uniform. But now I need this shirt by Naomi! It’s gorgeous.

CARO: A piece of advice you’ll never forget?



CHAEY: Nothing changes if nothing changes.



CARO: Tattooing this on my wrist. I have a very large project looming over me, and need to complete it before the baby comes in July, so my current go-to mantra when I’m feeling overwhelmed by the enormity of it is: “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.”

CARO: What’s a pantry staple you always have on hand?

CHAEY: I keep a small bottle of Dolin Dry in the side door of my fridge, which I use surprisingly often. I deploy it in any recipe that calls for “dry white wine,” “cooking sake,” or another wine product. When refrigerated, dry vermouth keeps for quite a long time, and it really does make a difference in the flavor of a dish whether you’re adding a splash to a pan sauce, making spaghetti vongole, or adding complex acidity to a rich dish like chicken pot pie or fish chowder.

CARO: Wow, thank you for this. This is an extremely hot tip! This is actually something I struggle with a lot as the writer of a newsletter that promises ease and efficiency – I can’t ask people to open up a bottle of wine just to use 1/4 cup or something obnoxious. I typically swap in lemon juice or another acid to make up for that acidity, but it’s not quite the same. Going to buy and try this!

CARO: Do you listen to anything while you cook? If so, what?

CHAEY: I actually usually don’t! I’m not sure why, but in the last few years my music-listening hours have really plummeted. If I do listen to something, it’s an episode of the Hidden Brain podcast, which I love.

CARO: My music listening has plummeted too — I know zero cool new music. Anytime I do turn on music, my kids immediately change it to their psychotic like… EDM kids music? Brutal. Although they did recently have a disco dance at school, so we’ve been listening to a ton of disco music while I cook dinner and we’re all hanging out, which is really fun and hilariou s.

CARO: What can people expect from your newsletter and upcoming cookbook, Gentle Foods?

CHAEY: Lots of changes are coming to Gentle Foods (the newsletter) that I’m so excited for. I want to bring in more interviews with cool food people, and I have a vision for a pantry makeover series I’m starting to sketch out. I want to publish more recipes for things I love to eat. And I want to continue to share essays about the ways in which my relationship to food shows up in so many other aspects of my life (see some favorite past essays on diet culture and perfectionism). My cookbook, also called Gentle Foods, is coming out early 2026, and will be filled with delicious recipes for the kind of cozy, healthy, everyday comfort food I love to eat.

CARO: Can not wait. I loved your essay on perfectionism. I understand that the Gentle Foods approach is all about cooking based on how you feel or what you need in that moment — in other words, for yourself, rather than to cater to what others expect, or to what you think you should eat. Any tips for how to tune into that?

CHAEY: That’s a good way to put it. One thing I try to keep in mind is that every day looks wildly different from the one before, and that absolutely affects the choices I make around what I eat on a given day. If I’m going on a big hike with girlfriends, you bet I’m packing a hefty sandwich and dried fruit and nuts and the like, because I need the energy. But if I’m sitting at my desk all day doing computer work, I’m probably not going to go for the big sandwich, because I know it’s going to put me to sleep when what I really need is calm, steady focus and alertness. I don’t think we’re meant to eat the same little bowl of yogurt and fruit for breakfast and salad desk lunch and salmon thing for dinner day in and day out — that’s not supporting the kind of dynamic, varied life I want to live. Also, being more honest with myself about assessing how much effort I truly feel I can put into cooking on a given day is huge, as is giving myself more grace on lower-effort days instead of choosing to make myself feel like I’m not doing enough.

CARO: I’m 24 weeks pregnant and last night I ate a half a pint of ice cream for my own dinner, and fed my kids chips at the pool for dinner, and that felt, honestly, like the biggest gift to myself. And we’re all gonna make it to tomorrow, when we’ll (probably) eat some vegetables. I think that counts as gentle food. Let me know if you want me to write an essay about that for the re-vamped newsletter, heh heh.

CARO: OK, last thing: What’s your most-cooked recipe (meaning, the recipe you’ve cooked most often — whether it’s yours, a family member’s, or one you found in a magazine or cookbook)?

CHAEY: My mom’s turkey and spinach lasagna. It’s my quintessential comfort food: rich and flavorful and super comforting, but not overly heavy. You make a quick meat sauce of ground turkey, some seasonings, and jarred marinara, mix up a seasoned ricotta with lots of lemon zest and a whole bag of thawed frozen spinach, and layer them with noodles, lots of mozzarella, and grated Parm. It’s hard to improve on mom’s cooking, but I do have a version of it in my cookbook that I think is pretty damn good!

CARO: Jarred marinara is such a cheat code for a cozy, gentle night of cooking. That recipe sounds so good, maybe you’ll let me share it on What To Cook when Gentle Foods publishes in early 2026?! Thanks so much for your time, loved getting to know you better and hope to see you soon!

the gentle foods logo (love) + christina’s mom’s lasagna

Find more from Christina on Instagram and through her wonderful newsletter, Gentle Foods. Also, great news: She has shared a ONE-MONTH FREE TRIAL to Gentle Foods for What to Cookers! Subscribe here to get the complimentary 30 days (must redeem by April 30th).

What to Cook launched in December 2020, which means there are more than 200 recipes in the archives. To help you cook through them, let’s revisit what we cooked this week over the last few years.

beef enchilada casserole , 2024

This might not read like a veggie-packed recipe, but it is! It’s packed with cauliflower rice, red bell pepper, kale and/or spinach, and fresh garlic, so it’s as nutritious as it is tasty. You guys have reported in the comments that it’s a huge hit among picky eaters. It also makes a big skillet full of food so you’ll likely have leftovers to either freeze for future you or to eat for lunches the rest of the week!

Molly here: This has become one of my go-to meals anytime I’m craving fish! It’s springy, bright, easy, and the roasted tomatoes are life changing.

beef bulgogi bowls , 2022

This is a What to Cook classic. If you have red onions in your fridge from taking the knife skills class, you can use them as one of your toppings. Carrie and her son said it best:

A very delicious sheet-pan supper. Sesame-soy marinated steak and spring vegetables roast to perfection while you whip up a creamy sambal sauce to drizzle over top. Keep it a meat-and-veggies meal or cook/microwave some rice while they’re roasting to make it more filling or feed more people.

