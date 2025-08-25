Today’s email is sponsored by Amazon.

It’s back-to-school season and I keep hearing the same thing from all of my friends: feeding our families feels really, really hard right now. And whenever I go through phases where it’s just feeling impossible to cook — such as right now in my house, while we’re adjusting to being a family of six during the usual back-to-school chaos — I always turn to meal planning. I don’t make a meal plan every week, but when I want to nail the budget, lighten my mental load, and make sure we aren’t eating weird random things when life gets extra busy, I take the time to sit down and map out a proper meal plan. It takes time, yes, but it’s always worth it.

And good news, I’ve done the hard work for you this week!

To take one thing off your plate this back-to-school season, I’ve partnered with Amazon to create a meal plan with 5 nutritious and cohesive meals for a family of 4. It’s a delicious line up, my kids ate each of these meals (except Tav lol), and best of all, the ingredients can all be ordered online from the convenience of your home — or your office or the soccer field sidelines or the carpool pickup line… — for same-day pickup or speedy delivery to your doorstep for under $50 per meal through Amazon.

Online grocery shopping is quite literally keeping my fridge full and family fed right now, and I know many of you rely on it, too, so you’ll see that I’ve linked every ingredient through Amazon so you can easily add them to your cart right from this email. Between Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon.com, you have the best selection of national and local grocery brands ready at the click of a button! Getting fresh, high-quality groceries at low prices delivered to your door or bagged and ready for pick up truly could not be easier.

In this meal plan, we’re making an egg bake (eat it for breakfast all week!), a gigantic good-all-week chop salad for lunches, a creamy and filling chicken enchilada stew, and two more gorgeous dinners that only take 20-ish minutes of active cook time. Less time in the kitchen, more time to enjoy your family this week! Or, ya know, chauffeur your kids all over the county.

If you carve out two hours for cooking on day one, you can have the egg bake, good-all-week chop salad, and creamy chicken enchilada stew all checked off your list as you head into the week!

Leftovers of each meal in this meal plan will stay good for up to 4 days stored in an airtight container in the fridge. As with all leftovers or prepped-ahead dishes, let them cool completely before you cover and move them to the fridge. Here are a few more prep-ahead notes as you dig into the meal plan.

Eat the dinner recipes in any order you want! I do think that, if possible, cooking the soup when you’re already in the kitchen making the egg bake and salad would be smart and set you up for such an easy dinner either that night or later in the week.

I store the egg bake in the casserole dish I cooked it in, wrapped tightly with plastic wrap. I like to reheat slices for a minute-ish in the microwave.

You can store the assembled good-all-week chop salad in individual storage containers to take with you to work/school, or in one big container. Wait until you’re ready to eat to toss each serving of the salad with the dressing.

You can cook the rice for your teriyaki salmon bowls up to 3 days in advance. Reheat it in a pot on the stove or in the microwave, adding splashes of water as needed to loosen it up.

Beneath the recipes you’ll find a few notes and major sub ideas (for vegetarian, gluten-free, and dairy-free swaps). If you have any other sub questions, let us know and we’ll get back to you ASAP.

Leave a comment

OK, now let’s get to the recipes!!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Serving size: 8 to 10

Ingredients:

Preheat oven to 275°F. Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Heat 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Carefully add 12 ounces sliced chicken sausage and 1 diced red bell pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sausage is browned on both sides and pepper is softened, about 6 to 7 minutes. Add the baby spinach and cook until wilted (if using fresh) or heated through (if using frozen). Season to taste with kosher salt and black pepper.

In a large bowl, whisk together 12 large eggs, 1/2 cup whole milk, 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes until well combined.

Spread the sausage and vegetable mixture evenly in the prepared baking dish. Scatter 4 ounces of cream cheese cut into tiny pieces and sprinkle 1 1/2 cups shredded white Cheddar cheese over top. Pour the egg mixture over everything. Top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded white Cheddar cheese.

Bake for 1 hour, or until the center is set and the top is golden brown. A knife inserted in the center should come out clean.

Let cool for 5 minutes before slicing and serve warm.

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Serving size: 8

Ingredients:

For the Marinated Cannellini Beans:

For the Thousand Island Dressing:

For the Salad:

Make the marinated beans by whisking together 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano or Italian herbs, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a large bowl. Add 1 can of drained cannellini beans and toss to coat. Let marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator.

Prepare the thousand island dressing by stirring together 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons ketchup, 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish, 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, and 1/4 teaspoon onion powder in a small bowl or jar. Season with kosher salt and black pepper to taste. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

For the salad, chop 1 large bunch of kale leaves and add the chopped kale to a large salad bowl along with a pinch of salt. Using your (clean!) hands, massage (AKA squeeze) the kale 10 times, or until the leaves become slightly wet feeling and darker in color.

Shred the meat from 1 rotisserie chicken, dice 1 English cucumber, and chop 6 ounces of Gruyère cheese, and add them all to the bowl of massaged kale. Add the marinated beans and toss everything together.

When ready to eat, portion out the desired amount and dress with the thousand island just before serving.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Serving size: 6-8

Ingredients:

Take your cream cheese out of the fridge so it can come to room temp!

Add 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth, 1 jar green enchilada sauce (or salsa verde), 1 1/2 to 2 pounds chicken thighs, 2 drained and rinsed cans of cannellini beans, 1 can diced green chiles (no need to drain), 1 bag frozen corn, 2 cups of finely chopped kale, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, and 1 teaspoon dried oregano to a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to medium and simmer for 30 minutes.

After 30 minutes, reduce heat to low and transfer the chicken to the cutting board. Use two forks to shred the chicken (or chop it if that feels easier), then return it to the pot along with 4 ounces of cubed room temperature cream cheese and 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, stirring until the cheese is melted and the soup is creamy.

Remove from heat and stir in 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice. Taste and season as needed with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Serve hot in bowls. Garnish with diced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, extra cheese, crushed tortilla chips, and lime wedges, if desired.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serving size: 4-6

Ingredients:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Set your largest sheet pan out on the counter.

Squeeze the meat out of the casings of 1 pound Italian sausage a little at a time right into your hand and roll into rough meatballs, about 1 inch in diameter (1 inch is about the size of your top thumb joint). As you make the meatballs, add them to your sheet pan.

Thinly slice 1 large shallot and add it to the sheet pan too, along with 2 pints cherry tomatoes, 1 pound potato gnocchi (nope, you don't have to cook it first!), 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon fresh minced oregano leaves (or 1 teaspoon dried oregano), 1 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder.

Use your hands to get in there and toss to evenly coat everything. If any of the gnocchi feels dry, add a little more EVOO and mix some more.

Place on the center rack of the oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes.

Taste, and add more salt as needed. Different sausages can be more or less salty, so we only added a base amount to start.

Add 3 tablespoons unsalted butter and 1/4 cup grated Parmesan to the sheet pan and stir until incorporated. Serve with the rest of the Parm sprinkled on top. If desired, add a dollop of something creamy like pesto or burrata to each serving.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

Melt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter in a small pot over medium-low heat. Add 1 1/2 cups rinsed white rice, stir to coat it in butter, and toast the rice for 1 minute. Stir in 2 1/2 cups water, 2 tablespoons sesame oil, and 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and raise the heat to high to bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to low heat, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, turn the heat off but leave the rice covered until ready to eat.

Meanwhile, make the salmon. Cut 1 pound skinless salmon filets into 1-inch cubes (1 inch is about the size of your top thumb joint) and season it with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and several grinds black pepper. Sprinkle salmon with 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour and toss it around to coat it (yes, right there on the cutting board!). It's fine if it doesn't all stick, but you want each piece of salmon to be covered in flour.

In your largest skillet (preferably nonstick, especially if you aren't super comfortable with cooking fish), warm enough neutral oil to coat the bottom of the skillet (it was about 2 tablespoons for my 12-inch skillet) over medium-high heat.

While it's heating, make the sauce: In a small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce, 1/4 cup brown sugar or honey, 1/4 cup water, 3 minced garlic cloves, a 1-inch piece of grated/minced fresh ginger, and 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour. Set aside.

Carefully add the salmon cubes to the skillet in an even layer and cook until browned on the bottom, 3 to 4 minutes. Use a thin spatula to get underneath the fish without tearing it. Flip the salmon and cook for another 2 minutes, then add the sauce to the skillet and cook for an additional 1 to 3 minutes, until the sauce thickens and coats the salmon. Gently flip the salmon over a few times to coat it. Keep a close eye on things — we want the sauce to thicken to a nice saucy consistency, not evaporate to the point of burning.

Use a fork to gently fluff the rice.

Make bowls with rice, salmon, and plenty of sauce. Top with diced cucumber and thawed edamame. Garnish with sesame seeds and sriracha if you'd like. ENJOY!

Prep ahead/love your leftovers : See the headnotes!

Feeding kids: If you are feeding children/people who are sensitive to spice, make sure to buy mild green chilis and salsa verde. Also if you’re feeding kids: don’t forget the power of a deconstructed meal! Separate the cooked components of the meals into little piles on their plate. Add a dipping sauce they love, as well as some fruit and/or a piece of buttered toast or anything that you know they’ll eat, if ya want. And remember that whether or not they love these meals (though I really think they will!), you did you job by offering them a healthy homemade meal!

Vegetarian subs : For the egg bake: Plant-based sausages, or sauté 1 pound of chopped or sliced white mushrooms with the bell pepper. For the salad: Double the marinated beans! You can also add some nuts — like pistachios, cashews, or pecans — for extra protein. For the sheet-pan gnocchi: Make little meatballs of a plant-based Italian ground sausage. Or you could add chopped mushrooms to the sheet pan instead. For the salmon teriyaki bowls: Pressed extra-firm tofu cubes would be excellent here. For the stew: Omit the chicken and double the cannellini beans (or you could add pinto and/or black beans to the mix!).

Gluten-free subs: Soy sauce: Coconut aminos or tamari Potato gnocchi: Use a GF potato gnocchi like this one. All-purpose flour: 1:1 gluten-free baking flour Sausages, chicken broth, diced green chiles, enchilada sauce: For these ingredients, double check that the brands you’re buying are gluten-free. Most are but occasionally some will have an additive that may contain gluten.

Dairy-free subs: Whole milk: Non-dairy milk like unsweetened almond or soy milk Cream cheese: A dairy-free cream cheese, a can of coconut cream/milk, or omit Cheddar, Gruyère, and Parm: You can swap for a shredded DF cheese you love or just omit — the meals would still be delish without cheese! Butter: Plant-based butter

Broth sub : Low-sodium Better Than Bouillon + water (use 1 teaspoon of the BTB per 1 cup of water).

Cannellini bean subs : Navy or Great Northern beans are very similar to cannellini. Chickpeas would also work, but they’re a firmer texture. For the soup, I would sub in black or pinto beans.

Salmon sub: Cubed chicken breast would be great!

a back to school meal plan 1.28MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

link to printer version