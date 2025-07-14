There are certain no-recipe meals we find ourselves cooking over and over again during the summer. Meals that are so forgiving, adaptable, or simple that there’s no need to follow exact measurements. I was making one of these no-recipe dinners last week (specifically, the grilled pork tenderloin and peach salad you’ll find below) and realized that I should share it, along with some others that I keep in my back pocket for summer nights when I want to cook but also want to keep things as simple yet delicious as possible.

Many (though not all!) of these meals involve grilling because, as I’ve said, I believe that grilling is the ultimate way to cook when you don’t feel like cooking. But if you’d rather cook them inside — or if you don’t have a grill — just throw ‘em in the oven at 425°F and pull ‘em out when they’re cooked through (cook times will be very close to those listed for the grill!). If you want more of a char on them, pop them under the broiler for the last few minutes of cooking.

The ingredient amounts will depend on how many people you’re serving, so I’m not listing any. You can cook intuitively, I promise! You’ve got this!

pesto grilled shrimp bowls

Toss peeled, deveined shrimp in pesto (store-bought or homemade) and let them marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes. While they’re marinating, cook a pot of whatever grain you have in the pantry. When the grain is ready, stir in lots of butter and a big pinch of kosher salt.

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat (400-450°F). Slice several zucchini into 4 long planks and toss them with olive oil, kosher salt, and pepper. Put the zucchini on the grill first for about 4 minutes, then flip them and add the shrimp. The shrimp will cook quickly — they only need a minute or 2 per side. When the zucchini have golden-brown grill marks and are tender, and the shrimp are cooked through (they’ll turn opaque and curl into the “C” shape when they’re ready), transfer them to a platter.

Serve the shrimp and zucchini over buttery rice, drizzled with more pesto if desired! You can also add things like chopped tomatoes, sliced peaches, freshly chopped herbs, feta or goat cheese, etc.