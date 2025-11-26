Happy Thanksgiving Eve! On Monday we spent a fast and furious hour troubleshooting many of your Turkey Day conundrums. You all had so many good questions! I highly recommend that you read through the thread — whether you’re hosting tomorrow or not, lots of good entertaining ground was covered.

In two days, fridges across America will be filled to the brim with leftover turkey, vegetables, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce. If yours is one of them, you can go for round two and make another plate of exactly what you ate on Thanksgiving… or, you can do what I usually do, and transform your leftovers into entirely new meals!!

The recipe I’m sharing with you this Friday (yes, a day early!) — creamy turkey, sausage, and wild rice soup — will be an excellent option for using 2 to 3 cups worth of leftover turkey. In the meantime, here are some more ideas!

Green turkey tortilla soup . Instead of cooking chicken in the pot, add shredded leftover turkey (2 to 3 cups) for the last 10 minutes of cooking. If you don’t have that much turkey left, you can add however much you’ve got plus a can of drained pinto, black, or white beans to bulk it up.

Turkey Parmesan pot pie. Leftover turkey can be really dry. But when it’s enrobed in Parmesan gravy and baked into a pie? Not dry! Perfect! I wrote this recipe a few years ago with turkey leftovers top of mind.

Thanksgiving leftover sliders . Aka cheesy cranberry turkey melt sliders! In this recipe we deploy my favorite move for feeding a crowd: slice a whole sleeve of King’s Hawaiian rolls in half horizontally, fill it with delicious ingredients, and bake until it’s golden, gooey, and delicious. This makes an absolutely elite day-after-Thanksgiving lunch.

Lemon-Parm turkey, quinoa, and kale salad . Use some turkey to make a good-all-weekend, nutrient-packed salad!!

Creamy leftover veggie soup . This is a good recipe to have in your back pocket any time of year. Blend any leftover roasted veggies you’ve got with stock (chicken, vegetable, whatever!) and a little Parm until it reaches a nice creamy consistency. Add kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste (which means you add a little at a time until it tastes perfect to you). Serve with grilled cheese OR topped with homemade croutons made from leftover stuffing/dressing! If you’re making the stuffing croutons: Crumble your leftover stuffing onto a sheet pan, add a little oil, and bake it on 400°F until crunchy! If you’re making grilled cheese: For each sandwich, spread 1 tablespoon of softened unsalted butter on 2 slices of sandwich bread and place them buttered-side-down. Top one slice with a generous handful of shredded cheese like Cheddar or gruyère (bonus points if you use a Spanish cheese like manchego), squish the other bread slice on top buttered-side-up and grill it in a skillet on medium heat, flipping occasionally, until toasted and melty.

Creamy potato soup. Sauté a thinly sliced leek (wash it after you slice it!) or diced onion in some butter until very tender. Add any leftover mashed potatoes and slowly whisk in equal-ish parts chicken stock and a splash of milk or heavy cream. Whisk until smooth. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder — whatever sounds good! Keep seasoning until it’s delicious. You could definitely whisk some grated/shredded Parm or Cheddar in, too! You could also top this with chives, bacon, and Cheddar like a baked potato soup!

Any other delicious ways to love your Thanksgiving leftovers? Would love to hear about any traditions you may have! Leave a comment

Need an idea for dinner tonight? How about one of these winners from the archives?! Here’s what we were cooking this time in years past!

The coziest “cook now, eat whenever” situation — perfect for the night before Thanksgiving — or for any night when people wander in and out of your house hungry. The soup blends roasted squash, roasted garlic, bone broth, and cottage cheese (you won’t taste it!) for lots of protein and nutrients.

A celebratory-but-chill night-before-the-feast dinner from my friend Ali Slagle. You get perfectly cooked steak, garlicky arugula dressed with the steak drippings, and a sheet pan of crispy fries tossed with garlic and parsley. It’s shockingly simple for how impressive it feels.

A clear-out-the-fridge, one-pot wonder. Ground beef, cauliflower rice, spices, ketchup (trust the process!), pasta, milk, and cheese simmer into a hamburger-helper-adjacent situation that’s comforting, kid-friendly, and ready in half an hour! Perfect when you’re wanting to avoid a store run during Thanksgiving week madness.

A fully loaded, zero-cooking-required salad inspired by the iconic Souvla version. Kale, romaine, rotisserie chicken, fennel, orange, persimmon, pickled onions, pepitas, and a homemade Granch (Greek yogurt + ranch) dressing come together in 30 minutes. It’s bright, crunchy, filling, and exactly the reset you want before (or after) a big holiday.

Delicious food aside, I always love this yearly reminder to focus on gratitude — focusing on what I’m grateful for is such a helpful tool when feelings of stress, frustration, resentment, jealousy, overwhelm, etc. creep in. I’m grateful for many things this year, and this community is so high up on that list!!! Would love to hear what you’re feeling grateful for!

