What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine's avatar
Christine
5h

I’m grateful for my daughter in law. She is kind and loving and makes me feel like a fun friend and a welcome part of their lives. Can’t wait to experience all the new things ahead as they have their first child next month (my very first grandchild.) I am SO lucky.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Caroline Chambers and others
KH's avatar
KH
4h

Any good ideas for recipes with leftover turkey that can be frozen? I’m having a baby next week 😱 and I was wondering what I could make with the leftovers that would work well as a freezer meal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Caroline Chambers
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caro Chambers LLC
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture