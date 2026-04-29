What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Raisa Orleans's avatar
Raisa Orleans
18h

Did this post make everyone cry or was it just me? My mom and I used to “go to the gym” but we’d actually just sit in the parking lot and talk and then go home.

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Emily R's avatar
Emily R
18h

I debated whether I even wanted to read this post or not as Mother’s Day can be a hard day for me since losing my mom 7 years ago. However it was comforting to read all the love moms put into the world. My mom always made me feel special by telling anyone who would listen what an amazing cook I am. We didn’t start cooking together until I would come home on college breaks, but cooking always makes me feel closer to her 💗

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