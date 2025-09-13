Autumn is approaching, and early glimmers of it have already arrived (at least in Carmel and Charleston, where our team is based!). Chilly mornings! Light sweaters! After a sultry summer, these are beautiful things.

Today’s recipe — brought to us by this week’s lovely guest,

— is a perfect summer-to-fall transition meal, one that will hit the spot regardless of whether you’re eager for fall or still clinging to summer.

From Jenny: There are vegetarian recipes, and then there are vegetarian recipes that convince meat-eating kids (and adults!) that maybe, just maybe, dinner doesn’t have to be centered on a piece of animal protein to be considered a real meal. This recipe is the latter. Since The Weekday Vegetarians was published, I have heard from so many parents that my 30-minute Crunchy Cheese Bean Bake has become a regular in the family rotation. I think that is owing to two crucial things going on here that appeal to kids: (1) the crunchy and (2) the cheesy. Plus, I love how those melty mozzarella rounds recall a classic baked chicken Parm — but there’s not an obscene amount of cheese.

No doubt about it, pre-cooked canned beans are a weeknight hero, and they’ll be perfect in this recipe. Go to the grocery store. Buy two cans of cannellini (or navy or Great Northern) beans. Done! You’re ready to cook dinner.

But if you eat beans often, you might want to use dried beans instead. They’re cheaper, take up less space in your pantry, and often uphold their shape and texture better than canned beans do. Many people also think they taste better, especially because you can infuse them with tasty flavor by cooking them with aromatics like garlic, onion, and herbs. But they definitely take extra time and effort, as you’ll need to cook your beans before you cook your dinner.

There are many ways to cook dried beans to prep them for this meal or any other. One thing to keep in mind is that dried beans increase in size while they cook, so if you need 3 cups of cooked beans like we do in this recipe, you’ll want to cook 1 1/2 cups worth of dried beans.

Here are some ways to cook dried beans:

Soak them overnight then simmer them. In a large bowl, add 1 1/2 cups of dried beans and at least 4 1/2 cups of water. Cover the bowl and let it sit in the fridge overnight. Drain and rinse your beans, then simmer them in a pot with lots of fresh water or broth and any aromatics you want for 60 to 90 minutes — until cooked through but not mushy. Add kosher salt to taste toward the end of cooking (adding it too early can toughen the beans’ skin). Discard the aromatics before eating/using your cooked beans. As for aromatics, the second half of the onion you’ll use in this recipe would be great to add to the pot, plus a couple peeled whole garlic cloves, and a bay leaf if you have one!

Give them a quick soak then simmer . Add 1 1/2 cups of dried beans to a big pot of water and bring it to a boil. Let boil for 2 minutes, then cut the heat off, cover the pot, and let sit for 1 hour. Drain the water, rinse the beans, then simmer them with fresh water/broth and aromatics as described in the bullet point above for 60 to 90 minutes.

Skip the soak and just simmer them for a long time : Simmer your dried beans in a big pot of water or broth (at least 4 1/2 cups) with aromatics for 2 to 3 hours, or until cooked through but not mushy. Add more water/broth as needed to keep the beans totally covered while cooking.

Use your slow cooker: Soak your beans either overnight or using the “quick soak” instructions above, then drain and rinse them and add them to a slow cooker with fresh water or broth (the liquid should reach a few inches above the beans) and aromatics, and cook on low for 6–8 hours or on high for 3–4 hours. If you forget to soak them first, you can just increase the cook time, around 8 to 10 hours on low, or 4-6 hours on high.

Use your Instant Pot: No need to soak them if using an Instant Pot! Rinse 1 1/2 cups of white beans, put the rinsed beans in your Instant Pot and add 4 1/2 cups of water or broth plus any aromatics you want. Close the lid and set the valve to “sealing” and pressure cook on high pressure for 25 to 30 minutes. If you did soak your beans, you’ll only need to cook on high pressure for about 8 to 10 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally for 10 to 15 minutes before releasing the rest of the pressure. Add kosher salt once you drain off the excess liquid.

If you’re a dried bean aficionado, tell us which cooking method you love best!

For a similar vibe but with meat included, cook Caro’s one-skillet sausage and mushroom cassoulet. And for further proof that beans make a delicious, filling star of the show, try crispy cauliflower & white bean grain bowls and/or crunchy refried bean tacos.

By Jenny Rosenstrach (formatting modified slightly for What To Cook)

Yields 4 medium-sized servings

Cook time: 30 minutes

Tools:

A deep, large oven-safe skillet (such as a Dutch oven)

Chef’s knife

Cutting board

Wooden spoon

Small bowl

Ingredients: