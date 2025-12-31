I’m wrapping up the year by thinking back on 25 things that made 2025 great — lessons I learned, moments I want to remember. Here they are in no particular order and with absolutely zero common thread among them. Share a few of yours with all of us in the comments section? Happy New Year, WTC crew!

My mom came to visit so many times. Between having a new grandson to help with and George and I both traveling a lot this year, my mom really racked up the North Carolina to California frequent flier points.

My friend Lily taught me about box breathing to help regulate during anxious / overstimulated-mom moments and, wow, breath work is a hell of a drug. I knew this — that taking a deep breath actually can help reset your nervous system — but box breathing has been a major unlock for me this year. Watch the video above for the easiest explanation of how to do it — but basically: you breathe in for four seconds, hold for four seconds, breathe out for four seconds, hold for four seconds. Repeat until you’re feeling less spooky.

I don’t really do resolutions, but at the start of 2025 I set an “if it feels fun I’ll keep doing it” goal of celebrating the little things more . In life, in motherhood, in entrepreneurship — so often we are climbing toward the next milestone, and the second we reach it, we set a new one instead of taking a moment to celebrate. A part of celebrating the little things, for me, was becoming a holiday mom. The kind of mom who buys special little gifts for Valentine’s Day, who dyes the toilet bowl water green for St. Patrick’s Day, who throws amazing kid birthday parties. I can happily say that I did all of these things this year, after having happily not done them for many years. Throwing a pink tablecloth on the table and dyeing the pancakes pink was a fun little way to break up the sameness of, say, the month of February, and I’ll continue it in 2026! If it still feels fun!

I did a major edit of my closet and drawers. I discovered a new favorite tee shirt this year and threw away my ratty old ones. (FYI, they have sales often so I’d wait for a sale to buy one, if you’re in the market.) I cleared out all of my “I don’t want to wear that one” bras and underwear and, wow, it’s been liberating. Only having underwear in your underwear drawer that you actually want to wear is a truly transformative experience — highly recommend. I basically only wear this bra. I still love a Tommy John cotton thong, but I have also really leaned into a high-rise brief this year and, man, comfy full-butt coverage is nice.

Tavish!!! My fourth son, my bonus baby. He is now five months old and truly the most delicious, giggly, smiley pig. He’s along for the ride, napping whenever he can catch some Zs, staying up until someone has a spare moment to put him down. He’s just happy to be here, and we’re all so happy he is.

I was pregnant for the last time . I will miss feeling a baby move and kick and hiccup in my belly. Coolest thing in the world. I will miss nothing else.

Being pregnant for the last time also means that I had a newborn for the last time, which genuinely makes me cry to even think about. I know not everyone loves the newborn phase, but I would take a newborn for the rest of my life, sleep deprivation and all. I savored every single deep sleep shriek-giggle, scrunchy stretch, and tiny lip smooch so much, knowing they were my last.

George and I (and Tavish, in my belly) took a bucket-list trip to Patagonia that I still think about almost daily.

I’ve talked about the Magic Woods podcast many times as my kids have loved it for years! It’s an ongoing magical story told via weekly podcast episodes. There are actually three different series with different, connected storylines. We became paid subscribers to Magic Woods this year and I feel so happy to support this brilliant storyteller (plus we get access to exclusive content like maps of the world, etc.). Listening to it has made me a more fantastical, creative bedtime storyteller!

I, on the other hand, listened to basically zero podcasts — only romance audiobooks , and I feel great about that. But even more than audiobooks this year, I read on the Kindle app on my phone and brought paperbacks in my bag everywhere I went. My top five romances this year: It’s a Love Story by Annabel Monaghan, Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, Conform by Ariel Sullivan, the Avalon Tower series by C.N. Crawford and Alex Rivers, and Quicksilver by Callie Hart.

I also listened to a lot of music. During Black Friday, I bought Amazon Echo Dots for every room in the house, plus for our outdoor hangout area. It’s so nice to be able to listen to tunes anywhere we go and on multiple speakers throughout the house at once. I’m not an audio snob but I find the sound to be perfectly good for the price point!

Our big boys started taking the bus to school! It picks up at their little brother’s preschool, so now we have only one drop-off. This saves us about 40 minutes every single morning. I cannot express how this has improved our day (and they love it!).

We moved into a new house and are finally starting to feel settled here, despite the missing light fixtures and rugs and the wobbly front doorknob (I could go on). It feels good to be home.

I got to work with my best friend Lily on designing said house, and it is such a colorful, happy home. And while we’ve certainly had our moments of wanting to murder each other, I’m happy to report that we are still best friends at the almost-end of it!

I did postpartum differently this time — I leaned into the 5-5-5 concept — and had my best experience yet. The idea is to spend five days in the bed to rest, five days on the bed with minimal movement, and five days near the bed, gradually increasing activity — so really staying horizontal and cozied up with baby as much as possible. With my other babies I had this pressing feeling that it was impressive or something to get up and active sooner. But our bodies truly need time to heal! And that pure cozy bonding time with baby was incredible. Big shout out to George, my mom, and our sitter Quinn for allowing me a 5-5-5 experience even with three other kids!

My oldest son is becoming a total bookworm, and it’s one of my greatest joys, as a fellow book lover. Last night, we were reading with our book lights in bed together while Tav snoozed next to us in the bassinet. He leaned over and whispered “is there anything better than a good book and a cute baby?” BTW, he is reading the Mac B. Kid Spy series and I am reading Slow Burn by Ali Rosen and we are both loving them.

I made a lot of banana bread (my recipe) and pumpkin bread (deb perelman’s recipe) this year. The boys gobble it up and it makes me very happy. FYI the banana bread works with basically any amount of bananas if you don’t have the full amount. I often make them in what is probably my fave 2025 kitchen gear addition, this mini muffin pan.

Molly joined the What To Cook team full time! She’s been a part of WTC since almost day one as a freelancer, but she joined full time last January. Having her brain fully focused on WTC has been transformative for the amount and caliber of content we produce here. Launching Insiders , a new content tier here at What To Cook, plus publishing So Into That and the guides we’ve been producing in addition to our weekly recipes, such as the knife skills guide and a guide to meal prep , is only possible because Molly is a part of the team. Jillian has also become a huge contributor to What To Cook content creation and, as a Williams-Sonoma alum and incredible home cook, she is such an asset to this team!

I learned about “luften,” aka airing out your house every day to cycle the air (or something?), and I’ve started treating it as a ritual of sorts. As soon as the boys are out the door to school, the baby and I open the front and back doors and a bunch of windows and let the house breathe for 15 minutes or so. Or if it’s a chilly morning, I’ll do it later in the afternoon. The house really feels like it has fresh energy afterward.

I’m not sure what exactly they’re into here, but this picture is so happy.

I got into what my kids are into. I read this advice from a parent of adult children who has a wonderful relationship with her grown kids. I can’t remember who it was or why she’s allowed to claim such a great relationship or where I read it, but it, in sum, said something like: “if you want your kids to come to you for advice and trust you and be your friend as an adult, you have to meet them where they are so you have common ground, and fun, interesting things to talk about.” Basically, get into what they’re into. We get flooded with a lot of parenting advice as parents in 2025, and I try to filter out most of it, but this piece of advice stood out and has been fun for us to put into practice. If they’re into Minecraft, I read about Minecraft and figure out what’s so cool about it (while still not allowing them to actually play it yet, heh heh sorry, guys). If they’re into DJ Marshmello, we listen to his music and talk about what being a DJ would be like. If they want to talk Magic Woods theories, I’m up to speed on the latest episodes. If Mattis wants to recount the plot of an entire book he just read to me, I’m all ears. It goes both ways — I’ll tell them at length about a great book I just read, or a hike I went on that morning. This sounds so obvious when I write it out, but I’m keeping it here, because sometimes even the most obvious things require intention, and it was a really great unlock for me this year!

George and I gained two new godsons! Oliver and Rip, the sweetest, chunkiest pigs you ever did see.

I can’t find a single photo of me and all four children but I swear, I’m figuring it out!!

I became a mom of four, I work full-time, and I’m figuring it out!!! Some moments have been really hard (the day I sobbed at school pickup when a friend gave me a hug comes to mind!) and some moments I feel like I’m absolutely conquering the world (confidently taking a very important Zoom while breastfeeding a baby last week). Four kids is, as it turns out, a lot of kids. But man, I love it here. I feel like I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be.

I continued to make friendship a priority. I definitely forgot a few best friends’ birthdays, but I also went on girls trips, dropped off meals for friends with new babies, drove hours to be at 40th birthday parties, and tried to check in with texts and calls between the mania of having four young children. Friendship is one of those areas where you get what you give — it takes a lot of hard work to create and maintain adult friendships, and I definitely don’t always nail it, but I try really hard. Something that has been very helpful for me: using my Google Calendar as a friendship assistant. If I’m having lunch with a friend and they mention that they’re nervous about their dad’s upcoming doctor’s appointment, or that they have a meeting with their kid’s teacher next week to discuss the thing we spent lunch psychoanalyzing, or that they’re trying to get pregnant and will take a test two days later, I make a calendar reminder to check in with them that day. It’s not a foolproof system, but it helps me be a better friend when my brain is so scattered that I can’t even remember where my coffee is (it’s in the microwave, it’s always in the microwave).

To recap all that we cooked this year on What To Cook, we’re rounding up the top 10 recipes from the year. I love that big ass salads are in first and second place!

Our number-one-most-liked recipe of 2025 was this nutrient-filled, absolutely delicious good-all-week salad. In the post I share how to cook quinoa so that it’s fluffy and delicious, not soggy and bland. And, guys, this lemon vinaigrette. It’s SO GOOD.

The second-most-liked recipe was another good-all-week salad — our eat-the-rainbow chicken chop! It’s a perfect prep-ahead lunch, potluck offering, or dinner salad. If you haven’t cooked the salmon sub-recipe from within that post, you must.

We knew this recipe would come in somewhere in the top five! Many, many of you have cooked it by now, but if you haven’t tried all three of the serving ideas I give (over pasta, over polenta, or in a lasagna), it’s time to try another. Be sure to allow at least 3 hours of cook time — all cuts of meat and ovens are slightly different, and it has taken some of your chuck roasts longer to get fall-apart tender than mine and my testers’.

This is such a fun one. You stuff street taco-size tortillas with a ground chicken and corn mixture (yes, you stuff them raw!) and cook the chicken right there in the tortilla. My children won’t touch a regular taco because everything just falls out and frustrates them, but my kids are obsessed with these. They’re a great stock-the-freezer meal, too!

This creamy, tasty, EASY oven-baked risotto is what we all cooked with this summer’s bounty of zucchini, my favorite bumper crop. Thankfully zucchini’s available year-round at the grocery store so this dinner would be as good now as it was in July.

This is a five-in-one post! In it we cook a chicken sausage, spinach, and white cheddar egg bake that’s perfect for breakfast meal prep; a good-all-week chop salad with chicken, kale, and marinated cannellini beans; creamy chicken enchilada stew; sheet-pan gnocchi with sausage meatballs and roasted shallot tomato butter sauce; and teriyaki salmon bowls.

A peak-summer delight, this creamy corn pasta is sweet and savory, simple yet life-changing.

This was my hyper-fixation salad of the summer. I made it almost weekly, even when I was postpartum with Tavish. In that post I teach you my technique for perfect-every-time pan-seared chicken breasts, which you can pair with any WTC salad, the spoon bread from this year’s holiday menu, or a bagged salad from the store. It’s such a good technique to have in your back pocket.

This recipe hit inboxes in mid-May, a time when, for parents of school-age children, the mental load can be as heavy as it is in mid-December. So I’m not shocked that this was such a hit — it’s a 25-minute recipe with a very high return on your time investment! PS, the lemon-parm crunchies are optional but not really. They’re the kind of detail that with a liiittle extra effort makes a weeknight bowl of pasta feel gourmet.

Vegan grain bowls! So many vegetables, so much flavor, and a completely addictive cashew sauce. If all you want is veg right now (same), here’s an excellent place to start.

Those are the top 10 recipes according to the data (we used the number of likes on the post as the metric), but please share your personal faves! And tell us how you’ve altered the recipes to make them your own — we love hearing how you improvise or change things around in your own kitchens!

