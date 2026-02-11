Happy Valentine’s week to all! I loved chatting about how to be a low-effort, high-reward holiday mom last week, and am excited that so many of us will soon be decking out our homes with helium-less balloons and Big Signs™. If you, too, are aspiring to celebrate the little things more this year, I highly recommend reading through the comments section of last week’s post. Lots of great ideas there.

We will be back in your inbox TOMORROW instead of Saturday with this week’s new recipe: a brand new easy-but-fancy Valentine’s Day menu starring crab cakes, risotto, and crispy broccolini. Like with last year’s easy-but-fancy steakhouse dinner, tomorrow’s post will include a game plan for cooking it with someone for a fun date night in. We’re sending it early so that you have plenty of time to grocery shop and invite someone to join you in the kitchen, whether that’s your significant other, niece, son, friend, or mom!

In the spirit of romance, I’m sharing a niche collection of things that I find extremely sexy. Please share your sexy things in the comments!

When your partner cleans the entire kitchen by the time you finish putting the kids down. Specific praise. Tell me what a great mom I was for volunteering for that field trip, how delicious that sauce I made for dinner was, how great my butt looks in these new jeans!! When they don’t look at their phone a single time during dinner. When they recognize that you’ve been carrying more of the load this week and encourage you to take the night off and do something for yourself. Coffee brought to you in bed, just the way you like it. Related: memorizing your coffee order from your favorite coffee shop and bringing it to you unannounced when they know you’re extra sleepy. Trading off sleeping in on weekend mornings — one person takes Saturday, the other gets Sunday. Taking over a responsibility that typically falls on you. For instance, “hey, I bought a present for that birthday party Calum is going to this weekend and it’s already wrapped and sitting in the mudroom.” HOT!! Playing, like REALLY playing, with the kids and getting everyone giggling and having fun together. Reading in bed beside each other. Getting out of bed to let the dog out or tend to a kid in the middle of the night without any prompting. Candlelight. When your kids make you laugh SO hard and you look at each other like, “my God, we made these people!” Filling my car up with gas (or, now that I have an EV, plugging my car in for me because I never, ever remember to do so). Planning a date all the way through — babysitter booked and reservation made. Plugging my phone in for me when I fall asleep and forget to do it.

This sexy list was inspired by Bang Voyage’s post Things I Find Incredibly Hot.

I loved this roundup of real-life love stories that Katie of Beach Reads & Bubbly shared earlier this week. From friends-to-lovers and slow-burn romances to fake dating and secret dating, it includes real-life versions of all the tropes we hold so dear!

Annabel Monaghan writes about love so beautifully — between partners, and between mothers and their children. This line about a mother and her 13-year-old son in Annabel’s soon-to-publish book stopped me in my tracks. Because I do this all the time: touch their little faces during moments of joy so I can experience their smiles with more of my senses.

Pre-order Dolly All the Time here if you, like me, are an Annabel lover!! Pre-orders are so important for authors!!

Reminder that this “what to cook when winter is wintering” post exists! Use it to meal plan for the days ahead based on your mood and/or the weather. Or, cook our new really simple meal plan from start to finish.

Every week, we dig into the What to Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.

Valentine’s reservations are overrated. Like I said, we’ll be sending you a new easy-but-fancy dinner-date-at-home menu tomorrow, but here’s another great option, if a steakhouse dinner is more your vibe. You’ll make filet mignon with a glossy, balsamicky mushroom cream sauce, savory creamed spinach, and a crispy skillet hash brown that rivals your favorite steakhouse. Both the creamed spinach and hash brown are excellent made ahead. If you’re cooking for two, leftover hash brown and spinach make for an elite next-day brunch.

Salmon nuggets glazed with a honey-gochujang sauce, served over coconut rice and a side of steamed broccoli — it’s restaurant-y, but weeknight friendly. Not into salmon? Chicken or tofu swap in seamlessly!

3. crunchy refried bean tacos , 2023

Refried beans deserve time in the spotlight! You’ll make your own creamy, protein-packed refried beans then tuck them into crunchy shells with lettuce, cheese, and a ridiculously good magic green sauce. If tacos = tears for your little eaters, turn them into quesadillas instead.

Ground beef (or whatever you’ve got) gets tossed with warm shawarma spices, bulked up with cauliflower rice, then piled into lettuce cups with cucumber-avocado salad and lemony tahini sauce. As WTCer Kate put it: “HOLY MOLY! This was insane! I felt like a professional chef and can’t wait to make this for friends and family to show off.”

5. greek turkey meatballs with couscous and dill yogurt sauce , 2021

Bright lemon-dill meatballs roast over zucchini, then bake with couscous for a one-dish situation that breathes a taste of spring into the depths of winter. Option to double the meatballs to freeze some for later! They microwave in a minute(ish) for an easy and delicious meal.

For this month’s WTC Insiders hang, I’ll be demoing how to make perfect chocolate covered strawberries on Substack Live this Friday, February 13, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Insiders, click here for the recipe. Grab the ingredients ahead of time and cook with me if you can — they make an ideal Valentine’s Day treat!

PS, congrats to Kate C., Olivia H., Erin C., and Kristin H., who won last week’s Staub giveaway! Winners have all been alerted. We heard you loud and clear and will do another Staub giveaway soon!