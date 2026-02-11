What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annabel Monaghan's avatar
Annabel Monaghan
9h

Would you believe I’d forgotten that line? But I haven’t forgotten what it’s like when my kids are truly happy and I want to bottle it and send it to everyone. Thank you so much for reading Dolly!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kristen's avatar
Kristen
9h

Thank you for a list to send to my husband 😂

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caro Chambers LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture