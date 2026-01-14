Being a good friend when you’re also a parent, a partner, an employee, and/or someone who’s just trying to keep your family fed and relatively clean can feel impossible some days. And I know I’m not alone in that feeling. I’ve had a lot of conversations with people in this community about how it can feel impossible to be a good friend and maintain (let alone create) strong friendships. We’re all busy! And many of us live states or even countries away from some of our closest friends.

But I’ve learned over the past few years that showing love as an adult isn’t about having endless time or energy to give. It’s about the tiny, thoughtful gestures that say, “I see you, I’m thinking of you, even in the chaos!” It’s the extra soup you made on Sunday. The text you sent while waiting in carpool.

The little things are how we stay connected when life is pulling us in a million directions. But even the little things take time to think of! So here are some simple ways to tell a friend you love them.

I made extra soup and just dropped off a container of it on your doorstep. This book made me think of you. Just want you to know I see how hard you’re working and I’m proud of you. I completely understand if you need to cancel. Can I bring the kids home from school for you today? I just saw a new ___________ (hair stylist, dermatologist, OBGYN…) who I think you’d love. Can I come an hour early to help you set up for the birthday party? I’m headed to Costco, want me to grab anything for you? Hi, I was just thinking about you. The entire family loved this recipe, you’ve gotta try it. I need some advice on ___________, do you have five minutes? This song just put me in such a good mood.

Will you share some of your favorite ways to say I love you?! I want to hear them!

And PS, I wish I could drop this soup off for you, this book made me think of you, I’m proud of you, you should absolutely cancel something to lighten your load, I would bring you these from Costco, the entire family loved this recipe, and this song is an instant mood boost for the whole family.

These hearty, big-batch winter soups can double as both dinner for your fam and a “thinking of you” treat for a friend. If your family would polish off the recipe, double it and take them half! They’re also ideal stock-the-freezer meals — another great way to show yourself some love.

Also, on the topic of saying “I love you” through food, we have to share this sweet idea from Sue, who is absolutely nailing her role as a mom and mother-in-law to her three adult sons and their significant others.

Isn’t this brilliant? We’re taking notes!

From Molly from What To Cook: I have a similar story, but in reverse! We gifted my father-in-law WTC the book for Christmas this year along with a skillet and knife (he lives alone and has never been a big cook!) and now he sends us updates when he cooks a new recipe with notes about what he loved, anything he’d tweak next time, etc. We live states away, so having this extra touchpoint and common interest has been so special!

Need some meal inspiration for the days ahead? Cook this really simple meal plan that we shared last January! In it you’ll find a step-by-step plan for cooking your way through five dinners and five lunches that use up your leftovers, plus a pre-made grocery list sorted by aisle. Becky had this to say about it:

“Wow, this is my first time cooking one of your meal plans, and these dinners were all winners!! I’m a pretty experienced cook so I never thought to try a meal plan (I’ve always thought - I can just figure it out myself) but now I appreciate the beauty of benefiting from the hard work YOU have done in putting this together!! Being a mom is hard work, thanks for making my life a little easier (and more tasty)!”

Every week, we dig into the What To Cook archives to see what we were cooking this time in years past. Here’s this week’s lineup.

1. market plate , 2025

A Westville-inspired veggie feast that’s both nourishing and satisfying. Roasted cauliflower and chickpeas, jammy sweet potatoes with chive yogurt and brown butter crunch, and beets with goat cheese and pistachios come together as a full dinner or a mix-and-match situation for lunches all week.

2. chicken meatballs with lemon orzo , 2024

Tender chicken meatballs bake up quickly, then get nestled into a creamy, lemony orzotto finished with peas and Parmesan. We highly recommend doubling and freezing this one — leftovers reheat beautifully!

Takeout nostalgia, cleaned up and made faster than ordering delivery! Tender beef, lots of vegetables, and a glossy, savory-sweet sauce come together in one skillet. This is a highly doable and dependable busy weeknight dinner, especially if you lean on frozen rice and ginger/garlic cubes to keep things as easy as possible.

4. bacon kimchi salmon fried rice , 2022

A bold and fun fried rice that hits every note: salty bacon, tender salmon, flavor-packed kimchi, and crispy rice edges. Perfect for using up leftover rice and whatever veggies are hanging out in the fridge. It’s super adaptable, can be made totally kid-friendly, and is just as good for brunch or lunch as it is for dinner.

A perfect entry point into spatchcocking a chicken — one of those techniques that sounds intimidating but completely changes how you roast poultry. The flattened chicken cooks quickly and evenly over winter vegetables, building a deeply flavorful coconut curry sauce right in the pan!

