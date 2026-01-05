I’m not a “new year, new you” kind of girl, but when the last of the cookies, pies, and holiday-feast leftovers have left the building, I always crave a return to more produce-forward eating. Less sugar, more sustenance.

When I’m developing recipes, I keep ingredient availability in mind — I want you to be able to stroll into any grocery store and easily find the produce you need to make the week’s new recipe. So, I often call for crowd-pleasing staples like kale and spinach, potatoes and yellow onion, butternut squash and cabbage in my recipes. And yet! There’s a wide world of winter vegetables out there that you can swap in seamlessly to bring new nutrients — and slightly different textures and flavors — into the mix. Some might require a trip to the farmers’ market or to a more speciality grocery store to find, but they’re worth the hunt!

As we kick off this new year, we thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the lesser-talked-about winter veg and share some WTC recipes that work great with them.

Haven’t cooked with a rutabaga in a while? Me neither. Let’s go into 2026 with some nutrient diversity and novelty, shall we?!

Two quick caveats: 1) The recipe ideas below are not exhaustive! We hope you’ll sub these vegetables in throughout the WTC archives this winter and beyond, especially in meals you love and cook often. 2) As is the case when you make any swap, the finished product will turn out slightly different than the original, tested recipe. You may need to add a little cook time if your veg isn’t quite tender yet, or some extra oil if your vegetables are looking dry. Use your intuition and experiment in the kitchen! It’ll be fun!

1. Swiss chard

Swiss chard is a dark leafy green that can be swapped in for kale, spinach, and collards in any soup or stew. It has thick ribs/stems like kale that you’ll want to remove before using. Don’t throw them out though — the ribs are delicious diced and sautéed! They soften but keep their structure, kind of like celery. You can use them in a mirepoix, stir fry, or even as a filling for quesadillas. They’re a gorgeous redish purple color — great if you’re trying to “eat the rainbow,” aka eat as many different-colored produce (and thus nutrients) as possible this year.

Use Swiss chard leaves in (above, from left to right) good luck soup; coq au vin, kinda; and good mood chicken and bean soup. I also love to sauté Swiss chard leaves and/or any other dark leafy greens (collards, mustard greens, kale, spinach, etc.) with some aromatics for a quick and delicious side — click here for a detailed how-to.

2. Parsnips

Parsnips are a sweeter, nuttier-tasting cousin to carrots! Use them anywhere you’d use a carrot — in sheet-pan and one-pot meals, puréed soups, even raw. I typically don’t peel my carrots, but I do peel parsnips.

Try parsnips in place of carrots in (above, from left to right) peanut vegetable curry; moroccan-spiced pork tenderloin and carrots; and creamy but cream-less tomato soup.

3. Rutabaga

Rutabaga is a hearty root vegetable in the cabbage family. It’s a great stand in for potatoes — you can roast it, mash it, purée it. It has less starch and a slightly sweeter flavor profile than potatoes, which is fun to experiment with and swap in. I don’t always peel my potatoes, but I do always peel rutabagas because their skin is pretty thick. You could use them in place of carrots in a pot pie, soup, stew, or braised vegetable situation, too.

Rutabagas are firmer and higher in fiber than potatoes and carrots so may take longer to soften. Cubing or slicing them smaller can help speed up cooking time.

Swap rutabagas in for the potatoes or carrots in (above, from left to right) roasted harissa chicken and sweet potato bowls; sheet-pan sausage, sweet potatoes, and apples; and one-skillet broccoli cheddar pot pie.

4. Kohlrabi

Kohlrabi’s also in the cabbage family (specifically, it’s called the Brassicaceae family). It’s a firm and mellow-tasting stem vegetable that, like rutabaga, can be roasted, mashed, and puréed. Swap it for cauliflower, carrots, and potatoes in sheet-pan meals, curries, soups, and stews. I also like to eat it raw, sliced thinly.

Use kohlrabi in (above, from left to right) one-pan coconut curry chicken with roasted vegetables and lime; sheet-pan chicken with cauliflower, butternut squash & brown butter sage vinaigrette; and on beach sandwiches.

5. Turnips

Here’s another root veg for you to try! Use turnips anywhere you’d use rutabaga or kohlrabi as described above. The skin on turnips is thinner than rutabaga (unless it’s a huge turnip) so you can typically get away with not peeling it unless you’d like to. Turnips are a little less sweet than rutabaga but are still delish. You can also use turnip greens (or rutabaga greens, if your rutabaga comes with them) anywhere you’d use collards or kale in cooked meals. See the links above for recipe ideas!

6. Celeriac

Celeriac, aka celery root, is a gnarled-looking root veg related to celery (of course) and carrots. She’s not a looker, but don’t let that knobby exterior deter you. When you peel off the skin (a good vegetable peeler typically works — if it doesn’t, use a chef’s knife!), cube, and roast her, she turns beautifully creamy and delicious on the inside, while crisping up on the outside. Swap celeriac in for potatoes in mashed potatoes, soups, stews, or sheet-pan meals. You could also dice and swap it for celery in a mirepoix.

Use peeled and cubed celeriac in (above, from left to right) winter stew; sheet-pan spiced chicken; and sheet-pan sweet potatoes and chickpeas.

7. Fennel

I. LOVE. FENNEL. I’ve developed a few WTC recipes with it over the years, but want to urge you to cook with it even more. Raw, it has too strong of an anise/licorice flavor for my liking, but you can use fennel bulb anywhere you’d use onion or celery in a cooked dish. I especially love roasted fennel because it caramelizes beautifully, turning sweet and jammy. The soft green leaves that come on top of the fennel stalks can be used as a sub for dill, too!

Grab some fennel to cook (above, from left to right) jammy tomato feta rice with herby pork tenderloin; sheet-pan balsamic glazed pork with fennel and potatoes; and good soup.

8. Radicchio

WTCer Anna wound up with a lot of radicchio in her CSA box the other day and wondered in the chat how to use it. Radicchio is a beautiful, bitter leafy veg in the chicory family along with endive and frisée. I love it for its structure and bite, but it can definitely be overpowering so I like to use it in salads along with sweeter greens like butter lettuce and romaine. You can dunk it in cold water for a bit to chill out its bitterness some if you’d like, and try it with a dressing on the sweeter side! You can also cook it to make it less bitter — try subbing it in for cabbage in a roasted, grilled, or stir-fried meal.

Use radicchio in (above, left) the chopped Italian salad. You could also sub it in for cabbage in bacon kimchi salmon fried rice (above, middle) and saucy chicken and cabbage satay bowls (above, right).

9. Persimmon

OK so this is a fruit, and technically persimmon season wrapped up in December, but they’re still available and delicious at our local grocery stores in both South Carolina and California so we’re including them here. You can use persimmons interchangeably with apples, pears, and even citrus as long as you’re not juicing it. I recommend fuyu persimmons, which are sweet, rather than hachiya, which can be quite dry/astringent.

Persimmons would be delicious in (above, from left to right) the souvla-inspired chicken salad (they’re written into that recipe!); the autumn chop; and chicken paillard with a pear & manchego salad.

10. Winter squashes like honeynut, acorn, autumn delight, delicata, etc.

Among winter squash, butternut is probably the most widely used, but these other varieties deserve your time and attention, too! They can be used interchangeably in recipes, each bringing subtle variation in flavor and texture. The exception to that is spaghetti squash, which turns stringy when cooked. Make my harissa bolognese spaghetti squash or cheesy chicken baked spaghetti squash with it instead!

Try honeynut or autumn delight squash in this roasted red pepper and butternut squash soup, and use delicata or acorn squash for sheet-pan chicken and squash and twice-baked delicata squash (all pictured above, from left to right).

Any other veg you’ve been wondering what to cook with? Or have another great way to use one of the above? Let’s hear it!

