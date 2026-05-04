Even if you love to cook, cooking ruts will happen. I’m a cookbook writer and go through my fair share of them!

People often ask me for tips on how to get out of a cooking rut and my answer is always this: cook a few extremely low-effort, high-reward meals in a row, and make the process of cooking dinner as enjoyable as possible.

I like to pick three dinners (I find that cooking three nights in a row gives me some good momentum!), online order the groceries to minimize friction, and entice myself with some entertainment while I cook.

Many, many WTC recipes fit the description of “low-effort, high-reward” — it’s the whole gist of this newsletter! — but looking at a recipe index with hundreds of recipes can be overwhelming when you’re out of a regular cooking routine. So today, we’ve rounded up 10 WTC recipes that are our team’s personal go-tos when we’re pulling ourselves out of a cooking rut.

In his book Atomic Habits, James Clear talks about the idea of “temptation bundling,” in which you pair something you want to do with something you need to do to increase your motivation. Here are some “temptations” you can bundle with cooking dinner (or running errands or folding laundry…) to make it more enticing.

Listen to a great audiobook. My very favorite way to make a task more fun is to pop in my AirPods and “read” — truly nothing inspires me to do something I’ve been putting off quicker. Top on my next-listen list are His & Hers by Alice Feeney (a psychological thriller about estranged spouses that’s already been made into a Netflix series!) and This Kingdom Will Not Kill Me by Ilona Andrews, in which the protagonist gets transported into her favorite fictional fantasy series. A book within a book is the kind of escapism I love to get lost in, and I cannot wait to listen. WTC Insiders — both of these Macmillan audiobooks are yours for free this month, accessible via your perks page. Listen along with me! I absolutely LOVED March’s Insiders book, This Story Might Save Your Life by Tiffany Crum — if you’ve listened to it too, let’s chat about it here! Leave a comment Call someone. Maybe you start associating cooking dinner with calling your mom, sister, or best friend from college! Listen to a full album. I love a good Spotify playlist with a random assortment of songs, but sometimes I’ll pick a full album and listen to it from start to finish, and it really keeps me in the zone. This is an especially good option for if you’re cooking with kids at your feet. Put a show on. Set up your laptop in the kitchen and put on binge-able series like Bridgerton. Grill. I’ve been saying this for years: If you’re not the person who handles grilling in your household, I highly recommend taking over the task. Sipping a nice cold beverage outside while you cook dinner (and, if possible, have someone else on kid duty) is a great gig. There’s a reason men typically volunteer for the job!

Here are the recipes that our team comes back to again and again when we’re in a rut. Next time you really do not feel like cooking, pair cooking one of these with an entertainment method from above! Report back if it helps!

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This was the most-cooked WTC recipe of 2024 for good reason! It’s a true 15-minute meal with an insane amount of flavor.

If you have kids in the house, try this one. From Molly from What To Cook: All three of my boys ate these homemade chicken fingers last week (even my pickiest eater!) and it felt like such a huge win.

These baked tacos feel like magic. You stuff tiny tortillas with salsa verde-flavored ground chicken, corn, and cheese and throw them in the oven — after 20 minutes, out come perfectly cooked chicken tacos that both kids and adults love.

Whether you’re a newbie griller or a seasoned pro, cook this next time you don’t feel like cooking. I give a ton of detail in the instructions so you will feel zero stress grilling this meal, and the reward for your (little bit of!) effort could not be higher.

OK so this recipe does require a good bit of chopping, but it’s a no-cook meal! Save it for when you have a quiet house and an audiobook or your favorite TV show playing. Once you get into the flow of chopping, it feels zen!

The hardest part of making this dinner is shredding the rotisserie chicken — and shredding a rotisserie chicken is FUN when you have a good book/album/show in your ear.

This is the kind of dinner that gives you the confidence to bust out of a cooking rut. It only takes 20 minutes of active cook time, contains a ton of hidden vegetables, and is such a crowd pleaser. Many WTC kids have reported loving this one!

For years, this was the dinner I cooked when I did not feel like cooking. It’s as easy as cooking ramen noodles — just with some veg thrown into the pot with them. The only extra effort required is stirring together a few ingredients for the peanut sauce.

Here’s what to cook when you want to eat fish (it has lots of good-for-us nutrients!), but don’t feel like cooking. It’s so fresh and flavorful, and, as the name suggests, takes just 20 minutes of cook time. If the idea of grilling is especially enticing to you, see the notes section for how to cook the fish on the grill instead of in your oven.

A fresh spin on pasta night that takes less than 30 minutes and requires less than 10 ingredients. I promise you can cook this dinner!