What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

What To Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking

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Sarah Reza's avatar
Sarah Reza
1hEdited

I made this tonight actually, my number one go-to when I want low-effort/high-reward is the sheet pan chicken with artichokes. It’s so easy and always a banger!

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Jessica Tameler's avatar
Jessica Tameler
2m

So the curry wontons are one of my favorite meals ever. So good. Fish tacos are going on my menu this week!

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